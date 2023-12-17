THORNTON | Team scores and individual event results from The REX Coaches Invitational girls swim meet held on Dec. 16, 2023, at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center. Aurora teams and individuals bold and uppercased:
2023 THE REX COACHES INVITATIONAL GIRLS SWIM MEET
Dec. 16 at VMAC
Class 5A team scores: 1. REGIS JESUIT 702 points; 2. Cherry Creek 520; 3. Heritage 436.50; 4. Fairview 416; 5. CHEROKEE TRAIL 412; 6. GRANDVIEW 377; 7. Legacy 357; 8. Fossil Ridge 308.50; 9. Arapahoe 304; 10. Brighton 290; 11. Columbine 287; 12. Rock Canyon 256; 13. Legend 231; 14. SMOKY HILL 206; 15. Mountain Range 205; 16. Denver East 139; 17. Ralston Valley 109; 18. Douglas County 70; 19. Chaparral 66; 20. Horizon 58; 21. Rocky Mountain 48; 22. Chatfield 44; 23. Valor Christian 43; 24. Fort Collins 30; 25. Arvada West 21; 26. RANGEVIEW 9
Class 4A team scores: 1. Broomfield 251.50 points; 2. Centaurus 134; 3. Ponderosa 112; 4. Windsor 111; 5. George Washington 100; 6. Monarch 93; 7. Golden 53; 8. Longmont 51; 9. Silver Creek 37; 10. Dakota Ridge 33; T11. Wheat Ridge 5; T11. Denver South 5
Class 3A team scores: 1. St. Mary’s Academy 187 points; 2. Holy Family 110.50; 3. Kent Denver 55; 4. D’Evelyn 18; 5. Denver North 12
200 yard medley relay: A Final — 1. Cherry Creek, 1 minute, 44.84 seconds; 2. REGIS JESUIT, 1:46.69; 3. CHEROKEE TRAIL, 1:47.76; 4. GRANDVIEW, 1:47.91; 5. Brighton, 1:48.75; 6. Legacy, 1:49.33; 7. Fairview, 1:50.14; 8. Columbine, 1:50.24; 9. Arapahoe, 1:50.27; 10. Heritage, 1:51.81
B Final — 11. Mountain Range, 1:50.34; 12. St. Mary’s Academy, 1:51.89; 13. Rock Canyon, 1:52.62; 14. SMOKY HILL, 1:52.92; 15. Broomfield, 1:53.14; 16. Holy Family, 1:53.61; 17. Legend, 1:54.74; 18. Ralston Valley, 1:54.83; 19. Ponderosa, 1:55.42; 20. George Washington, 1:59.89
200 yard freestyle: A Final — 1. Marissa Inouye (Mountain Range), 1 minute, 50.54 seconds; 2. Charlotte Wilson (Cherry Creek), 1:51.85; 3. Gabi Dyer (Rock Canyon), 1:53.37; 4. CAMERYN WALKUP (SMOKY HILL), 1:53.87; 5. Ridley Hagerman (Broomfield), 1:54.52; 6. Addyson Tucker (Ponderosa), 1:54.57; 7. Paige Reilly (George Washington), 1:54.66; 8. LEXI STRAMEL (REGIS JESUIT), 1:54.71; 9. Morgan Cady (Fairview), 1:55.66; 10. Myra Wherry (Broomfield), 1:56.32
B Final — 11. Virginia Walsh (Centaurus), 1:56.18; 12. Maggie Hansel (Fairview), 1:58.45; 13. Lilli Wehr (Arapahoe), 1:58.76; 14. Grace Knight (Fossil Ridge), 1:59.54; 15. Kaitlyn Eiring (Legacy), 1:59.91; 16. Elizabeth Dimig (Heritage), 2:00.00; 17. Abby Keller (Legend), 2:01.29; 18. Corinne Hayes (Chaparral), 2:01.33; 19. Lane Groce (Rock Canyon), 2:03.05; 20. EMME METZMAKER (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 2:03.34. Other Aurora results: 23. Elise Kittleson (Regis Jesuit), 2:00.39; 27. Olivia Jisa (Cherokee Trail), 2:02.60
200 yard individual medley: A Final — 1. Piper Prince (Arapahoe), 2 minutes, 5.80 seconds; 2. NATALIE DAUM (REGIS JESUIT), 2:08.48; 3. Makenna Reiner (Brighton), 2:09.42; 4. Emerson Henkel (Legacy), 2:09.95; 5. ELLA DRAKULICH (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 2:10.01; 6. Ellie Foulke (Broomfield), 2:10.16; 7. MYA NOFFSINGER (SMOKY HILL), 2:12.54; 8. TIERNEY KOHL (REGIS JESUIT), 2:13.14; T9. MIA STAUBLI (REGIS JESUIT), 2:14.95; T9. Faith Leitel (Heritage), 2:14.95
B Final — 11. AVA ZADIGAN (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 2:11.91; 12. KAITLYN HAFER (GRANDVIEW), 2:12.24; 13. Katie Forbes (Columbine), 2:13.20; 14. Sienna Hawbaker (Windsor), 2:14.11; 15. Emma Linscombe (Brighton), 2:14.23; 16. Sydney Fernstrom (Cherry Creek), 2:15.38; 17. Avah Moghaddam (Legend), 2:15.42; 18. Elsa Fullerton (Fossil Ridge), 2:15.59; 19. Madison Williams (Cherry Creek), 2:16.22; 20. Mackenzie Williams (Cherry Creek), 2:20.12. Other Aurora results: 22. Avery Stanga (Regis Jesuit), 2:15.37
50 yard freestyle: A Final — 1. Amelia Mason (Fairview), 23.16 seconds; 2. CHARLOTTE BURNHAM (REGIS JESUIT), 23.42; 3. Ella Gaca Thiele (Fossil Ridge), 23.48; 4. Katie Ketter (Legend), 23.63; 5. AMELIA BROWN (GRANDVIEW), 24.00; 6. Jordan Bindseil (Longmont), 24.09; 7. SARAH WOREN (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 24.25; 8. Riley Mills (St. Mary’s Academy), 24.27; 9. Anna Hassell (Columbine), 24.43; 10. Alana Maxey (Cherry Creek), 24.76
B Final — 11. Ana Loveridge (Cherry Creek), 23.48; 12. Eliza Lennox (Monarch), 24.30; 13. Lorelai Frauenfelder (Holy Family), 24.59; 14. Sydney Pippert (Mountain Range), 24.63; 15. Caitlin Crysel (St. Mary’s Academy), 24.64; 16. MAKENNA DYK (GRANDVIEW), 24.66; 17. Kenzie Myco (Heritage), 24.89; 18. Elise Ramsden (Heritage), 24.99; 19. Bea Earley (Cherry Creek), 25.19; 20. BELLA LANE (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 25.38. Other Aurora result: 29. Taylor Hoffman (Regis Jesuit), 25.46
1-meter diving (Dec. 15): A Final — 1. MAYA KRIZ (REGIS JESUIT), 453.50 points; 2. Reagan Annable (Windsor), 438.20; 3. Elle Gray (Fort Collins), 436.35; 4. ADDISON CAMPBELL (GRANDVIEW), 435.85; 5. SARAH MANN (REGIS JESUIT), 428.70; 6. Sam Zakhem (Columbine), 428.25; 7. Emma Lence (Chatfield), 426.70; 8. Cayla Jaffe (Heritage), 425.95; 9. Sydney Ovesen (Fossil Ridge), 420.90; 10. Leslie Broz (Silver Creek), 415.20; 11. Layla Petz (Arvada West), 414.80; 12. Dea Mielenz (Kent Denver), 410.15; 13. Claire Coddington (Rock Canyon), 401.60; 14. Caroline Younge (Fairview), 400.30; 15. Lola Grace Guthrie (Broomfield), 390.10; 16. Olivia Ice (Legend), 370.45; 17. Haley Lindberg (Silver Creek), 366.50; 18. Myranda MacMillan (Golden), 366.10; 19. Avalon Johnson (Denver North), 357.55; 20. Delaney Price (Cherry Creek), 356.70; 21. TANVI JITTA (GRANDVIEW), 353.05; 22. HAILEY MCDONALD (RANGEVIEW), 344.35; 23. Riley Burge (Arapahoe), 341.20; 24. BAILEY ENGLE (REGIS JESUIT), 333.85; 25. SIMONE LORE (REGIS JESUIT), 328.95; 26. Ainsley Ruttenberg (Rocky Mountain), 328.30; 27. Danielle De Martin (Centaurus), 325.95; 28. Arianna Wiser (Brighton), 318.25; 29. Kendall Kelley (Legend), 311.60; Taylor Younkin (Monarch), DQ
100 yard butterfly: A Final — 1. Amelia Mason (Fairview), 55.04 seconds; 2. Isabella Forsman (Legacy), 56.36; 3. AVA TERELLA (REGIS JESUIT), 56.95; 4. Riley Mills (St. Mary’s Academy), 57.61; 5. Emma Bacon (Horizon), 58.02; T6. Lorelai Frauenfelder (Holy Family), 58.22; T6. Grace Thornton (Fossil Ridge), 58.22; 8. Lexi Byrn (Fairview), 58.33; 9. Jordan Bindseil (Longmont), 58.84; 10. EMME METZMAKER (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 1:01.28
B Final — 11. Agnes Mu (Legacy), 58.91; 12. Annika Yaworski (Arapahoe), 59.23; 13. Sophia Swanson (Denver East), 59.33; 14. Haylee Nebola (Brighton), 59.48; 15. Isabella Perkins (Brighton), 59.64; 16. AMELIA MARSICEK (REGIS JESUIT), 1:00.03; 17. Alivia Weaver (Legacy), 1:00.13; 18. Margo Barclay (Cherry Creek), 1:00.17; 19. Keira McDowell (Legend), 1:00.54; 20. Amaia Sherman (Heritage), 1:01.31. Other Aurora results: 24. Emme Penry (Regis Jesuit), 1:01.51; 25. Peyton Belcher (Grandview), 1:01.66; 27. Vivian Leege (Regis Jesuit), 1:01.88
100 yard freestyle: A Final — 1. Ella Gaca Thiele (Fossil Ridge), 51.35 seconds; 2. Jenna Fernstrom (Cherry Creek), 51.77; 3. KEIRA VAIL (GRANDVIEW), 52.98; 4. SARAH WOREN (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 53.21; 5. Eliza Lennox (Monarch), 53.54; 6. Lane Groce (Rock Canyon), 53.73; 7. AMELIA BROWN (GRANDVIEW), 53.79; 8. Ashlyn Wills (Heritage), 54.34; 9. Alana Maxey (Cherry Creek), 54.39; 10. Kenzie Myco (Heritage), 55.14
B Final — 11. Reagan Horn (Columbine), 52.65; 12. Addison Constantinides (Mountain Range), 53.37; 13. Anna Hassell (Columbine), 54.13; 14. Sienna Hawbaker (Windsor), 54.58; 15. Jolie Nguyen (Legacy), 54.77; 16. Josie Fields (Denver East), 54.97; 17. OLIVIA JISA (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 55.12; 18. Audrey Spitzer (Valor Christian), 55.46; 19. MAKENNA DYK (GRANDVIEW), 55.66; 20. ELISE KITTLESON (REGIS JESUIT), 55.67. Other Aurora results: 22. Bella Lane (Cherokee Trail), 54.44; 27. Taylor Hoffman (Regis Jesuit), 55.96
500 yard freestyle: A Final — 1. Mika Nikanorov (Douglas County), 4 minutes, 43.96 seconds; 2. Morgan Cady (Fairview), 5:02.35; 3. CAMERYN WALKUP (SMOKY HILL), 5:05.62; 4. Myra Wherry (Broomfield), 5:06.04; 5. Paige Reilly (George Washington), 5:09.20; 6. Addyson Tucker (Ponderosa), 5:09.22; 7. LEXI STRAMEL (REGIS JESUIT), 5:11.03; 8. Gabi Dyer (Rock Canyon), 5:12.77; 9. Kaylie Gibbs (Legend), 5:14.46; 10. Corinne Hayes (Chaparral), 5:24.12
B Final — 11. Eloise Emig (Heritage), 5:14.87; 12. Grace Knight (Fossil Ridge), 5:18.88; 13. Reagan Hoefer (Ralston Valley), 5:19.45; 14. Caroline Dimig (Heritage), 5:20.19; 15. Madison Williams (Cherry Creek), 5:21.81; 16. Madison Arnold (Fossil Ridge), 5:22.97; 17. Elise Fullerton (Fossil Ridge), 5:24.06; 18. Kirsten Tarran (Dakota Ridge), 5:25.06; 19. Clara Williams (Columbine), 5:26.20; 20. Zea Rogers (Rock Canyon), 5:30.01. Other Aurora result: 27. Riley Kuklenski (Regis Jesuit), 5:33.80
200 yard freestyle relay: A Final — 1. Cherry Creek, 1 minute, 36.41 seconds; 2. Fairview, 1:39.17; 3. Legacy, 1:39.42; 4. St. Mary’s Academy, 1:40.16; 5. Heritage, 1:40.53; 6. Rock Canyon, 1:40.64; 7. Fossil Ridge, 1:40.83; 8. REGIS JESUIT, 1:41.08; 9. CHEROKEE TRAIL, 1:43.43; 10. Arapahoe, 1:44.45
B Final — 11. Denver East, 1:41.30; 12. GRANDVIEW, 1:43.32; 13. Columbine, 1:44.03; 14. Brighton, 1:44.20; 15. Centaurus, 1:44.26; 16. SMOKY HILL, 1:44.57; 17. Legend, 1:45.45; 18. Golden, 1:46.19; 19. George Washington, 1:46.48; 20. Valor Christian, 1:46.70
100 yard backstroke: A Final — 1. Mila Nikanorov (Douglas County), 55.53 seconds; 2. Elise Ramsden (Heritage), 56.40; 3. Piper Prince (Arapahoe), 56.86; 4. NATALIE DAUM (REGIS JESUIT), 57.60; 5. AVA ZADIGAN (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 58.42; 6. Virginia Walsh (Centaurus), 58.53; 7. AMELIA MARSICEK (REGIS JESUIT), 58.56; 8. Eloise Emig (Heritage), 59.63; 9. Annika Yaworski (Arapahoe), 59.94; 10. MIA STAUBLI (REGIS JESUIT), 1:00.02
B Final — 11. Reagan Horn (Columbine), 57.69; 12. Lili Neisser (Ralston Valley), 59.14; T13. AVA TERELLA (REGIS JESUIT), 59.58; T13. Ellie Foulke (Broomfield), 59.58; 15. MYA NOFFSINGER (SMOKY HILL), 59.87; 16. Maya Ambardekar (Cherry Creek), 59.88; 17. KEIRA VAIL (GRANDVIEW), 1:00.36; 18. Isabella Perkins (Brighton), 1:00.65; 19. Faith Leitel (Heritage), 1:01.22; 20. Katie Ketter (Legend), 1:01.80
100 yard breaststroke: A Final — 1. CHARLOTTE BURNHAM (REGIS JESUIT), 1 minute, 3.00 seconds; 2. Isabella Forsman (Legacy), 1:05.56; 3. ELLA DRAKULICH (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 1:06.42; 4. KAITLYN HAFER (GRANDVIEW), 1:06.43; 5. TIERNEY KOHL (REGIS JESUIT), 1:06.49; 6. Katie Forbes (Columbine), 1:06.66; 7. Sydney Fernstrom (Cherry Creek), 1:07.27; 8. Abby Lehmkuhler (Rocky Mountain), 1:07.42; 9. EMME PENRY (REGIS JESUIT), 1:07.84; 10. Sydney Pippert (Mountain Range), 1:08.43
B Final — 11. Emerson Henkel (Legacy), 1:07.29; 12. Makenna Reiner (Brighton), 1:07.71; 13. Emma Linscombe (Brighton), 1:09.38; 14. Claire Burkhard (Fairview), 1:09.49; 15. AVERY STANGA (REGIS JESUIT), 1:10.15; 16. JASIA BARNES (GRANDVIEW), 1:10.53; 17. ARIA CLOUSE (CHEROKEE TRAIL), 1:10.65; 18. Grace Joebchen (Legend), 1:10.83; 19. Allie Inman (Fairview), 1:11.78; 20. Caitlin Crysel (St. Mary’s Academy), 1:12.76. Other Aurora result: 22. Eve Niemann (Smoky Hill), 1:10.97
400 yard freestyle relay: A Final — 1. Cherry Creek, 3 minutes, 28.87 seconds; 2. REGIS JESUIT, 3:33.85; 3. Mountain Range, 3:34.93; 4. Fairview, 3:36.07; 5. CHEROKEE TRAIL, 3:36.14; 6. Broomfield, 3:39.62; 7. Heritage, 3:40.36; 8. Fossil Ridge, 3:42.20; 9. GRANDVIEW, 3:43.95; 10. Arapahoe, 3:44.45
B Final — 11. Brighton, 3:40.78; 12. Legacy, 3:41.59; 13. Denver East, 3:44.05; 14. Rock Canyon, 3:45.70; 15. SMOKY HILL, 3:46.06; 16. Holy Family, 3:47.47; 17. Legend, 3:47.90; 18. Centaurus, 3:49.71; 19. Ralston Valley, 3:52.56; 20. Ponderosa, 3:59.25.