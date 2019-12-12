AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grandview 79, Gateway 37

Score by quarters:

Gateway 6 15 11 5 — 37

Grandview 31 12 25 11 — 79

Hinkley 78, Westminster 55

Score by quarters:

Hinkley 14 17 28 19 — 78

Westminster 12 18 13 12 — 55

Hinkley points: Jeremiah Warren 18, Tjai Jackson 13, Ja’Vevon Lee 8, Antonio Rico 8, Randall Satterwhite 5, Brandon Gee-Williams 4, Taveon Long 4, Delvin Sipple 4, Keenan Starks 4, Xavier Starks 3, Jeremiah Taylor 3

Legend 73, Cherokee Trail 57

Score by quarters:

Legend 11 22 27 13 — 73

Cher. Trail 9 19 17 12 — 57

Cherokee Trail points: Isaac Tesfaye 26, Tre Titus 19, Phillip Toledo 5, Jermaine Vincent II 4, Jeremiah Jordan 1

Vista PEAK 73, Northglenn 37

Chaparral/ThunderRidge Tip-Off

First round: Smoky Hill 75, Legacy 56

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Resurrection Christian 43, Overland 42

Score by quarters:

Overland 8 7 13 13 — 42

Res. Christian 10 10 16 6 — 43

Vista PEAK 83, Northglenn 24

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK 24 22 22 15 — 83

Northglenn 3 11 3 7 — 24

Westminster 63, Hinkley 17

Douglas County Holiday Tournament

First round: Legend 60, Gateway 16