AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grandview 79, Gateway 37
Score by quarters:
Gateway 6 15 11 5 — 37
Grandview 31 12 25 11 — 79
Hinkley 78, Westminster 55
Score by quarters:
Hinkley 14 17 28 19 — 78
Westminster 12 18 13 12 — 55
Hinkley points: Jeremiah Warren 18, Tjai Jackson 13, Ja’Vevon Lee 8, Antonio Rico 8, Randall Satterwhite 5, Brandon Gee-Williams 4, Taveon Long 4, Delvin Sipple 4, Keenan Starks 4, Xavier Starks 3, Jeremiah Taylor 3
Legend 73, Cherokee Trail 57
Score by quarters:
Legend 11 22 27 13 — 73
Cher. Trail 9 19 17 12 — 57
Cherokee Trail points: Isaac Tesfaye 26, Tre Titus 19, Phillip Toledo 5, Jermaine Vincent II 4, Jeremiah Jordan 1
Vista PEAK 73, Northglenn 37
Chaparral/ThunderRidge Tip-Off
First round: Smoky Hill 75, Legacy 56
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Resurrection Christian 43, Overland 42
Score by quarters:
Overland 8 7 13 13 — 42
Res. Christian 10 10 16 6 — 43
Vista PEAK 83, Northglenn 24
Score by quarters:
Vista PEAK 24 22 22 15 — 83
Northglenn 3 11 3 7 — 24
Westminster 63, Hinkley 17
Douglas County Holiday Tournament
First round: Legend 60, Gateway 16