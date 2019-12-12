AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grandview 79, Gateway 37

Score by quarters:

Gateway     6   15  11    5 — 37

Grandview  31  12  25  11 — 79

Hinkley 78, Westminster 55

Score by quarters:

Hinkley         14  17  28  19 — 78

Westminster  12  18  13  12 — 55

Hinkley points: Jeremiah Warren 18, Tjai Jackson 13, Ja’Vevon Lee 8, Antonio Rico 8, Randall Satterwhite 5, Brandon Gee-Williams 4, Taveon Long 4, Delvin Sipple 4, Keenan Starks 4, Xavier Starks 3, Jeremiah Taylor 3

Legend 73, Cherokee Trail 57

Score by quarters:

Legend     11  22  27  13 — 73

Cher. Trail  9  19  17  12 — 57

Cherokee Trail points: Isaac Tesfaye 26, Tre Titus 19, Phillip Toledo 5, Jermaine Vincent II 4, Jeremiah Jordan 1

Vista PEAK 73, Northglenn 37

Chaparral/ThunderRidge Tip-Off

First round: Smoky Hill 75, Legacy 56

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Resurrection Christian 43, Overland 42

Score by quarters:

Overland          8    7  13  13 — 42

Res. Christian  10  10  16   6 — 43

Vista PEAK 83, Northglenn 24

Score by quarters:

Vista PEAK  24  22  22  15 — 83

Northglenn    3  11   3    7 — 24

Westminster 63, Hinkley 17

Douglas County Holiday Tournament

First round: Legend 60, Gateway 16

