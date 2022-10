AURORA | The Aurora prep sports scoreboard for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022:

FOOTBALL

Thomas Jefferson 21, Vista PEAK 20

Widefield 33, Gateway 0

BOYS SOCCER

Regis Jesuit 2, Ponderosa 0

SOFTBALL

Adams City 15, Overland 1

Eaglecrest 9, Cherry Creek 5

BOYS TENNIS

Class 5A state tournament (quarterfinals)

Regis Jesuit 6, Ralston Valley 1