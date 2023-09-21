AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023:

FOOTBALL

George Washington vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 4:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail vs. Castle View at Douglas County Stadium, 6 p.m.

Grand Junction vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.

Lakewood vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.

Vista Ridge vs. Vista PEAK Prep at APS Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

William Smith at Lotus School For Excellence, 5:30 p.m.

Denver East at Vista PEAK Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Denver South at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.

Gateway at Skyview, 6:30 p.m.

Mullen at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.

Overland at Cherry Creek, 6:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.

Thornton at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.

Westminster at Hinkley, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Gateway at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Lotus School For Excellence, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Westminster, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Aurora Central at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Kennedy at Overland, 4 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Chaparral (resumed game), 4 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Arapahoe at Overland, 3:45 p.m.

Mullen at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.

Denver North at Vista PEAK Prep, 4 p.m.

Kennedy vs. Rangeview at Gateway, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Mountain Vista at Smoky Hill, 4 p.m.

Kent Denver at Regis Jesuit (Laber Field), 4:15 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Grandview, Regis Jesuit at Class 5A Western Region at Flatirons G.C., 8 a.m.

Eaglecrest at Class 5A Southern Region at Indian Tree G.C., 8:30 a.m.

Overland at Class 5A Northern Region at Todd Creek G.C., 8:30 a.m.