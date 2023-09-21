AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@sentinelcolorado.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
FOOTBALL
George Washington vs. Aurora Central at APS Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
Cherokee Trail vs. Castle View at Douglas County Stadium, 6 p.m.
Grand Junction vs. Overland at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.
Lakewood vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 7 p.m.
Vista Ridge vs. Vista PEAK Prep at APS Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
William Smith at Lotus School For Excellence, 5:30 p.m.
Denver East at Vista PEAK Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Denver South at Rangeview, 6:30 p.m.
Gateway at Skyview, 6:30 p.m.
Mullen at Grandview, 6:30 p.m.
Overland at Cherry Creek, 6:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherokee Trail, 6:30 p.m.
Thornton at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.
Westminster at Hinkley, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Gateway at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Lotus School For Excellence, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Westminster, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Aurora Central at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Kennedy at Overland, 4 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Chaparral (resumed game), 4 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Grandview, 4:15 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Arapahoe at Overland, 3:45 p.m.
Mullen at Eaglecrest, 3:45 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.
Denver North at Vista PEAK Prep, 4 p.m.
Kennedy vs. Rangeview at Gateway, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Mountain Vista at Smoky Hill, 4 p.m.
Kent Denver at Regis Jesuit (Laber Field), 4:15 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Grandview, Regis Jesuit at Class 5A Western Region at Flatirons G.C., 8 a.m.
Eaglecrest at Class 5A Southern Region at Indian Tree G.C., 8:30 a.m.
Overland at Class 5A Northern Region at Todd Creek G.C., 8:30 a.m.