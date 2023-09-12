AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hinkley at Manual, 6 p.m.

William Smith at DSST: College View, 6 p.m.

Vista PEAK Prep at Elizabeth, 6 p.m.

Dakota Ridge at Smoky Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview at Mountain Vista, 6:30 p.m.

Greeley Central at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.

Overland at Fairview, 6:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Liberty, 6:30 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Legend, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Aurora Central at Vista PEAK Prep, 4 p.m.

Columbine at Overland, 4 p.m.

Regis Jesuit vs. ThunderRidge at EchoPark Stadium, 5 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Broomfield, 6:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Denver South, 6:30 p.m.

Hinkley at Denver East, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Aurora Central at Adams City, 4 p.m.

Denver East at Overland, 4 p.m.

Grandview at Legend, 4 p.m.

Standley Lake at Vista PEAK Prep, 4 p.m.

Thornton at Gateway, 4 p.m.

Rangeview at Conifer, 4:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Valor Christian, 4:30 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Rangeview at Denver West Invite at Garfield Lake Park, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Regis Jesuit vs. Mountain Vista at Redstone Park, 3:30 p.m.

Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek (V2), 3:45 p.m.

Mullen at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.

Overland at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.

Rangeview at Denver East, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK Prep at Kennedy, 4 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Liberty vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Vista PEAK at City League Tournament at Kennedy G.C., noon