AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Hinkley at Manual, 6 p.m.
William Smith at DSST: College View, 6 p.m.
Vista PEAK Prep at Elizabeth, 6 p.m.
Dakota Ridge at Smoky Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview at Mountain Vista, 6:30 p.m.
Greeley Central at Aurora Central, 6:30 p.m.
Overland at Fairview, 6:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Liberty, 6:30 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Legend, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Aurora Central at Vista PEAK Prep, 4 p.m.
Columbine at Overland, 4 p.m.
Regis Jesuit vs. ThunderRidge at EchoPark Stadium, 5 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Broomfield, 6:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Denver South, 6:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Denver East, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Aurora Central at Adams City, 4 p.m.
Denver East at Overland, 4 p.m.
Grandview at Legend, 4 p.m.
Standley Lake at Vista PEAK Prep, 4 p.m.
Thornton at Gateway, 4 p.m.
Rangeview at Conifer, 4:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Valor Christian, 4:30 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Rangeview at Denver West Invite at Garfield Lake Park, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Regis Jesuit vs. Mountain Vista at Redstone Park, 3:30 p.m.
Arapahoe at Cherokee Trail, 3:45 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Cherry Creek (V2), 3:45 p.m.
Mullen at Smoky Hill, 3:45 p.m.
Overland at Grandview, 3:45 p.m.
Rangeview at Denver East, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK Prep at Kennedy, 4 p.m.
FIELD HOCKEY
Liberty vs. Smoky Hill at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Vista PEAK at City League Tournament at Kennedy G.C., noon