AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023:

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hinkley at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

Jefferson at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Aurora Central at Regis Groff, 6:30 p.m.

Brighton at Vista PEAK Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Pine Creek, 6:30 p.m.

Grandview at Chaparral, 6:30 p.m.

Rangeview at Overland, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Wheat Ridge vs. Hinkley at Aurora Sports Park, 4 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Overland, 4 p.m.

Mountain Vista vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Air Academy, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Englewood at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.

Westminster at Rangeview, 4 p.m.

Cherokee Trail at Columbine, 4:30 p.m.

Vista PEAK at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Regis Jesuit at Rock Canyon, 3:30 p.m.

Overland at Denver North, 4 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Gateway at Colorado League 9-hole match at Emerald Greens G.C., 3 p.m.