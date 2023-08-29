AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023:
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Hinkley at Abraham Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
Jefferson at Gateway, 6 p.m.
Aurora Central at Regis Groff, 6:30 p.m.
Brighton at Vista PEAK Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Pine Creek, 6:30 p.m.
Grandview at Chaparral, 6:30 p.m.
Rangeview at Overland, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Wheat Ridge vs. Hinkley at Aurora Sports Park, 4 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Overland, 4 p.m.
Mountain Vista vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Air Academy, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Englewood at Aurora Central, 4 p.m.
Westminster at Rangeview, 4 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Columbine, 4:30 p.m.
Vista PEAK at Thomas Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Regis Jesuit at Rock Canyon, 3:30 p.m.
Overland at Denver North, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Gateway at Colorado League 9-hole match at Emerald Greens G.C., 3 p.m.