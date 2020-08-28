AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020:
FRIDAY, AUG. 28
SOFTBALL
Overland at Highlands Ranch, 4 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Hinkley, Vista PEAK at Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 29
SOFTBALL
Overland at Horizon, 10 a.m.
Aurora Central at Hinkley, 11 a.m. (DH)
Vista PEAK at Rangeview, noon
Aurora Central at Hinkley, 1 p.m. (DH)
Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 2 p.m.
Grandview at Eaglecrest, 2 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 9 a.m.
Mullen at Eaglecrest, 9 a.m.
Overland at Grandview, 9 a.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek (V2), 9 a.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit (Kennel Ground Loop)