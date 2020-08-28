AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020:

FRIDAY, AUG. 28

SOFTBALL

Overland at Highlands Ranch, 4 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Hinkley, Vista PEAK at Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 29

SOFTBALL

Overland at Horizon, 10 a.m.

Aurora Central at Hinkley, 11 a.m. (DH)

Vista PEAK at Rangeview, noon

Aurora Central at Hinkley, 1 p.m. (DH)

Cherry Creek at Cherokee Trail, 2 p.m.

Grandview at Eaglecrest, 2 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Cherokee Trail at Arapahoe, 9 a.m.

Mullen at Eaglecrest, 9 a.m.

Overland at Grandview, 9 a.m.

Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek (V2), 9 a.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Rock Canyon at Regis Jesuit (Kennel Ground Loop)