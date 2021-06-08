AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

BASEBALL

Aurora Central at Skyview, 4 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Vista PEAK, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Rangeview at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.

Northglenn at Hinkley, 5 p.m.

Gateway at Westminster, 6 p.m.

Regis Jesuit at Heritage, 6:30 p.m.

Centennial League Challenge

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.

Eaglecrest vs. Arapahoe at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, 8 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Cherokee Trail vs. Grandview (virtual), 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Rangeview at Denver North, 4:30 p.m.

Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.

Denver East vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Overland vs. Green Mountain at Trailblazer Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Cherry Creek at ThunderRidge, 6 p.m.

Eaglecrest at Highlands Ranch, 6 p.m.

Grandview at Legend, 6 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Eaglecrest at Class 5A Southern Region at Broken Tee G.C., noon