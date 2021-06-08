AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Weather/field conditions permitting, schedule subject to change:
Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports
BASEBALL
Aurora Central at Skyview, 4 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Vista PEAK, 4:15 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Rangeview at Vista PEAK, 4 p.m.
Northglenn at Hinkley, 5 p.m.
Gateway at Westminster, 6 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Heritage, 6:30 p.m.
Centennial League Challenge
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.
Eaglecrest vs. Arapahoe at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, 8 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Cherokee Trail vs. Grandview (virtual), 5 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Rangeview at Denver North, 4:30 p.m.
Chaparral at Regis Jesuit, 6 p.m.
Denver East vs. Grandview at Legacy Stadium, 8 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Overland vs. Green Mountain at Trailblazer Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 6 p.m.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Cherry Creek at ThunderRidge, 6 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Highlands Ranch, 6 p.m.
Grandview at Legend, 6 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Eaglecrest at Class 5A Southern Region at Broken Tee G.C., noon