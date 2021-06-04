AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5, 2021. Weather/field permitting, schedule subject to change:
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
BASEBALL
Cherokee Trail at Rock Canyon, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Centennial League Challenge
Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 9:30 a.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Grandview at Colorado Academy, 4 p.m.
Lewis-Palmer at Overland, 4 p.m.
Douglas County vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Overland at Eaglecrest, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rangeview, Smoky Hill at Class 5A Regional at Colorado Mesa University, 9:30 a.m.
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
BASEBALL
Adams City at Aurora Central, 10 a.m.
Westminster at Hinkley, 10 a.m.
Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 11 a.m.
Mullen at Overland, 11 a.m.
Adams City at Aurora Central, noon
Westminster at Hinkley, 1 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Fort Collins, 2 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Vista PEAK at Aurora West College Prep, 10 a.m.
Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Aurora Central, Rangeview at Dakota Ridge Invite at Jeffco Stadium, 9 a.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Grandview at Cherry Creek, 11 a.m.
Fruita Monument at Rangeview, 1 p.m.