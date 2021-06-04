AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5, 2021. Weather/field permitting, schedule subject to change:

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

BASEBALL

Cherokee Trail at Rock Canyon, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Centennial League Challenge

Grandview at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Highlands Ranch at Regis Jesuit, 9:30 a.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Grandview at Colorado Academy, 4 p.m.

Lewis-Palmer at Overland, 4 p.m.

Douglas County vs. Eaglecrest at Legacy Stadium, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Overland at Eaglecrest, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Rangeview, Smoky Hill at Class 5A Regional at Colorado Mesa University, 9:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

BASEBALL

Adams City at Aurora Central, 10 a.m.

Westminster at Hinkley, 10 a.m.

Cherokee Trail at Grandview, 11 a.m.

Mullen at Overland, 11 a.m.

Adams City at Aurora Central, noon

Westminster at Hinkley, 1 p.m.

Smoky Hill at Fort Collins, 2 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Vista PEAK at Aurora West College Prep, 10 a.m.

Douglas County at Regis Jesuit, 4 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Aurora Central, Rangeview at Dakota Ridge Invite at Jeffco Stadium, 9 a.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Grandview at Cherry Creek, 11 a.m.

Fruita Monument at Rangeview, 1 p.m.