AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail vs. George Washington at Eaglecrest, 2:30 p.m.
Windsor at Eaglecrest, 6 p.m.
Dakota Ridge at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.
Rangeview at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.
Huntington Park Tournament (California)
Smoky Hill vs. Gardena (Calif.), 4 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rangeview at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Rangeview at Denver North Triangular, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Aurora Central at Rangeview, 4:15 p.m.
Denver North, Gateway at Hinkley, 4:15 p.m.