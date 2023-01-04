AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherokee Trail vs. George Washington at Eaglecrest, 2:30 p.m.

Windsor at Eaglecrest, 6 p.m.

Dakota Ridge at Vista PEAK, 7 p.m.

Rangeview at Regis Jesuit, 7 p.m.

Huntington Park Tournament (California)

Smoky Hill vs. Gardena (Calif.), 4 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rangeview at Cherokee Trail, 7 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Rangeview at Denver North Triangular, 5 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Aurora Central at Rangeview, 4:15 p.m.

Denver North, Gateway at Hinkley, 4:15 p.m.