AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. Schedule subject to change:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arapahoe at Grandview, 7 p.m.
Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 7 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Overland, 7 p.m.
Regis Jesuit at Rock Canyon, 7 p.m.
Hinkley at Rangeview, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherokee Trail at Smoky Hill, 5:30 p.m.
Eaglecrest at Overland, 5:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Rangeview, 6 p.m.
Grandview at Arapahoe, 7 p.m.
BOYS WRESTLING
Grandview at Top of the Rockies Invitational at Centaurus H.S., 9 a.m.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Eaglecrest, Overland, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill, Vista PEAK Prep at Douglas County Tiara Challenge, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Aurora Central, Hinkley, Rangeview at Aurora Public Schools Championships at Gateway, swim prelims 4:30 p.m.
ICE HOCKEY
Valor Christian vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.
Castle View vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 7:50 p.m.