AURORA | The Aurora prep sports schedule for Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. Schedule subject to change:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Aurora Central at Thornton, 7 p.m.
Skyview at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Vista PEAK Prep at Kennedy, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Vista PEAK Prep at Kennedy, 5:30 p.m.
Hinkley at Northfield, 6 p.m.
Gateway at Skyview, 7 p.m.
Thornton at Aurora Central, 7 p.m.

BOYS WRESTLING

Smoky Hill at Overland, 7 p.m.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Brighton, Regis Jesuit at Eaglecrest, 6 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Overland, 6 p.m.
Vista PEAK Prep at Douglas County, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Overland at Cherokee Trail, 5 p.m.
Grandview at Eaglecrest, 5 p.m.
Smoky Hill at Cherry Creek, 5 p.m.

Courtney Oakes is sports Editor and photographer with Sentinel Colorado.

