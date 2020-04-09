AURORA | Competition for the spring sports season in the Cherry Creek School District consisted primarily of practice before the coronavirus pandemic forced the suspension of the season on March 12, but each of the district schools recognized a male and female athlete of the month.

Anthony Hicks (track) and Sawyer Choate (girls lacrosse) were selected for Cherokee Trail, Kejeon Johnson (baseball) and Laila Morris (girls soccer) for Eaglecrest, Will Bennett (boys swimming) and Mia Nguyen (girls tennis) for Grandview, Garrett Crawford (baseball) and Virginia Edwards (girls track & field) for Overland and Deonte Rivers (boys lacrosse) and Hannah Kim (girls lacrosse) for Smoky Hill.

Be the Light: District athletic director Larry Bull and CCSD have turned on the lights weekly at district venues Legacy Stadium (at Cherokee Trail High School) and Stutler Bowl (at Cherry Creek High School) for a short time as part of the Be The Light campaign happening in Colorado and other states.

Aurora Public Schools Stadium was lit up for 31 minutes Wednesday night using the facilities’ new Musco Sports Lighting system.

The Be The Light campaign has schools and districts turning on stadium lights for a short time each week as a show of support for athletes and communities.