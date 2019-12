AURORA | A look at key dates, information and players to watch for teams with Aurora players in the 2019-20 ice hockey season:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Aurora Prep Sentinel

2019-20 AURORA ICE HOCKEY KEY DATES, INFORMATION

Key dates: Nov. 18 — First practice allowed; Dec. 2 — First contests allowed; Feb. 22 — Regular season completed; Feb. 25-26— First round of playoffs; Feb. 28 — Second round of playoffs; Feb. 29 — Quarterfinals; March 2 — State semifinals at Pepsi Center, 5 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.; March 5 — State championship game at Pepsi Center, 7 p.m.

Aurora players to watch: Lucas Banks, sr. (G), Cherry Creek; Gavin Berkey, sr. (F), Cherry Creek; Gage Bussey, soph. (G), Regis Jesuit; Robbie Dembeck, soph. (F), Regis Jesuit; Hunter Fieweger, sr. (F), Cherry Creek (Cherokee Trail); Luke Flay, sr. (D), Cherry Creek (Cherokee Trail); Riley Hunt-Bahn, jr. (F), Cherry Creek; David Kirilchuk, sr. (F), Cherry Creek (Eaglecrest); Charlie Krause, sr. (D/F), Cherry Creek (Grandview); Tommy Miner, sr. (D), Regis Jesuit; Kyle Oganeku, fr. (D), Regis Jesuit; Sergio Padilla, sr. (D), Regis Jesuit; Ben Powell, soph. (D), Cherry Creek (Grandview); Eugene Riewe, jr. (D), Cherry Creek; Brody Sannes (F), Regis Jesuit; Nolan Sargent, sr. (D), Regis Jesuit; Aidan Tucker, jr. (F), Cherry Creek (Cherokee Trail); Leighton Walsh, sr. (F), Regis Jesuit; Logan Zlot, sr. (G), Regis Jesuit

Aurora coaches: Cherry Creek co-op — Jeff Mielnicki; Regis Jesuit — Dan Woodley

Aurora 2018-19 state tournament qualifiers: Regis Jesuit (won state championship game), Cherry Creek co-op (lost in third round)

Conferences: Foothills — Castle View, Chaparral, CHERRY CREEK, Mountain Vista, REGIS JESUIT, Valor Christian; APEX — Coronado, Doherty, Liberty, Palmer, Rampart, Woodland Park; Highlands — Chatfield, Columbine, Denver East, Heritage, Kent Denver, Mullen; Peak — Aspen, Battle Mountain, Crested Butte, Glenwood Springs, Steamboat Springs, Summit; Pinnacle — Dakota Ridge, Fort Collins, Monarch, Ralston Valley, Resurrection Christian, Standley Lake; Summit — Air Academy, Cheyenne Mountain, Colorado Academy, Lewis-Palmer, Pine Creek, Pueblo County

Cherry Creek co-op schedule (home games in all caps, played at Family Sports Center): Friday, Dec. 6 — vs. Fort Collins at NoCo Ice Arena, 6 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7 — vs. Valor Christian at The Ice Ranch, 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 13 — vs. Ralston Valley at APEX, 6:45 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 14 — DAKOTA RIDGE, 3:10 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 20 — vs. Chaparral at Family Sports Center, 7:50 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 21 — MOUNTAIN VISTA, 3:10 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 3 — vs. Regis Jesuit at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 4 — vs. Monarch at Sports Stable, 8:40 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 10 — vs. Castle View at Family Sports Center, 7:50 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 11 — REGIS JESUIT, 3:10 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 24 — RALSTON VALLEY, 7:50 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 25 — vs. Resurrection Christian at NoCo Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 31 — VALOR CHRISTIAN, 7:50 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 1 — CHAPARRAL, 3:10 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7 — HERITAGE, 7:50 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 8 — CASTLE VIEW, 3:10 p.m.; Thursday, Feb. 13 — vs. Mountain Vista at South Suburban Ice Arena, 7:40 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 15 — vs. Steamboat Springs at Howelson, 3 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 21 — MONARCH, 7:50 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22 — DENVER EAST, 3:10 p.m.

Regis Jesuit schedule (home games in all caps, played at Family Sports Center unless otherwise noted): Saturday, Dec. 7 — vs. Mountain Vista at South Suburban Ice Arena, 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 13 — DENVER EAST, 5:40 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 14 — vs. Heritage at South Suburban Ice Arena, 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 20 — CASTLE VIEW, 5:40 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 21 — vs. Chaparral at Family Sports Center, 5:40 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 3 — CHERRY CREEK, 5:40 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 10 — MOUNTAIN VISTA, 5:40 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 11 — vs. Cherry Creek at Family Sports Center, 3:10 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 17 — MONARCH, 5:40 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 18 — vs. Castle View at Family Sports Center, 5:20 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 24 — VALOR CHRISTIAN, 5:40 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 25 — vs. Monarch at Sports Stable, 8:40 p.m.; Friday, Jan. 31 — ASPEN, 5:40 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 1 — vs. Pueblo County at Pueblo Plaza Ice Arena, 5:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 7 — CHAPARRAL, 5:40 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 8 — vs. Valor Christian at The Ice Ranch, 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 14 — vs. Standley Lake at Pomenade-Green, 7 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 21 — FORT COLLINS, 5:40 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 22 — vs. Ralston Valley at APEX, 5 p.m.