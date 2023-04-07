AURORA | Senior Celeste Anaya’s blast found the back of the net early in the second half to break a tie and the Gateway girls soccer team went on to a 3-1 win over Aurora Central Thursday afternoon at Illium Field.

Each team got on the scoreboard in the opening half and they played the first 10 minutes of the second half even until Anaya got a dropoff pass from junior Netayah Chum and drilled a shot into the corner of the net and celebrated by going to her knees.

Senior Jahayra Bernal added an insurance score in the 63rd minute from point blank range and coach Karen Macleish’s team won for the second time in its last three games to improve to 2-2-1 overall on the season and 1-0 in Colorado League play.

Junior Maria Herrera had a goal in the opening half on a penalty kick and freshman Jayda Ramirez picked up an assist for the Olys, who also got 10 saves from junior goalkeeper Sarina Douangsavanh.

Doungsavanh made a key save midway through the second half when it was still a one-goal game when she dove to turn aside a drive by junior Amairani Penaloza Arriaga.

The teams are scheduled to meet again on April 25 at Gateway.

Gateway returns to action at 4:30 p.m. April 11 at home against Thornton (2-2, 0-0).

Coach Tim Walter’s Aurora Central team (0-6, 0-2) has a 10 a.m. road game at Overland (1-6) at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

Gateway 3, Aurora Central 1

Score by halves:

Gateway 1 2 — 3

Aur. Central 1 0 — 1

Gateway goals: Celeste Anaya, Jahayra Bernal, Maria Herrera. Gateway assists: Netayah Chum, Jayda Ramirez. Gateway saves: Sarina Douangsavanh (11 shots on goal-10 saves)