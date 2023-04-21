AURORA | Shylin Collins matched her jersey number — 13 — with goals Thursday and helped lead the Rangeview girls lacrosse team to its first win of the season.

The sophomore came into the game averaging better than five goals per game and she far exceeded that with her second contest with double digits as the Raiders piled up a season-high in goals in a 17-8 victory over Eaglecrest at Aurora Public Schools Stadium.

Collins tallied 10 goals in a one-goal loss to St. Mary’s Academy on April 3 in the closest game to victory previously for coach Nicole Dyrdahl’s team, but exceeded that with her effort against the Raptors as Rangeview tasted victory for the first time since a defeat of Overland last April.

It also got the Raiders (1-9) off to a 1-0 start in the 4A East Conference, which also includes Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest and Overland along with Heritage.

Juniors Alyssa Dozier and Victoria Yancey and freshmen Olivia Meldahl and Jazmyn Nunez also scored for Rangeview, which got six saves on 14 shots on goal from junior goalie Alexis Pettes.

The game was tied 2-2 through the first 10 minutes, but Collins scored five straight goals for her team — including two on backhand shots — that helped the Raiders go up 11-3 at halftime.

Coach Sarah Hon’s Eaglecrest team (1-10, 0-1) twice cut its deficit to seven goals in the second half — the last time at 14-7 — but Collins scored three straight goals, the last when she sped upfield and scored to invoke a running clock with a 10-goal lead with just over eight minutes remaining.

Junior Ellery Hesseltine scored in the final minute for the Raptors, who had won both of last season’s meetings with Rangeview by 18-5 and 18-4 scores.

Rangeview has another league contest coming up against Overland at home at 6:30 p.m. April 25. Eaglecrest visits the Trailblazers at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor.

RANGEVIEW 17, EAGLECREST 8

Score by halves:

Eaglecrest 3 5 — 8

Rangeview 11 6 — 17