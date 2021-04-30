DENVER | Emma Bryant’s fast start to the girls golf season continued Thursday, as she shot under par for a second day in a row to win her second straight tournament.

The Eaglecrest senior star couldn’t quite match her feat from the previous day — when she shot a 6-under 66 to win the Centennial League opener at Murphy Creek G.C. — but only by a stroke, as she carded a 5-under 67 to win the Denver Public Schools Invitational.

Bryant made a birdie on her opening hole and added three others along with an eagle on the par-5 Hole No. 1 to finish with a comfortable seven-stroke margin of victory over another Aurora competitor, Cherokee Trail sophomore Bead Boonta, who was second.

Boonta — who shot 81 the previous day — also shot a 3 on the par-5 Hole No. 1 and had three other birdies to finish at 2-over 74.

Backed by Savanna Becker’s 85, Eaglecrest finished eight strokes in front of Cherokee Trail for second place. The Cougars also got an 86 from Devin Gilbreath.

Cherry Creek ran away with the team title among 14 teams that registered a team score, finishing 17 strokes ahead of Eaglecrest. All four Bruins in the field placed in the top seven.

The tournament provided a preview of the course, which will be the site of the Class 5A state tournament in June.

DENVER PUBLIC SCHOOLS INVITATIONAL

At City Park G.C., Denver

Team scores: 1. Cherry Creek 234; 2. EAGLECREST 251; 3. CHEROKEE TRAIL 259; 4. Denver North 271; 5. Northfield 273; 6. Broomfield 275; 7. Rock Canyon 285; Denver East 295; 9. Eagle Valley 302; 10. Cheyenne Mountain 306; 11. Mesa Ridge 316; 12. Dakota Ridge 334; 13. George Washington 349; 14. Mountain Range 369

Team 10 individuals (par 72): 1. EMMA BRYANT (EAGLECREST) 67; 2. BEAD BOONTA (CHEROKEE TRAIL) 74; 3. Rachel Penzenstadler (Cherry Creek) 76; 4. Bretton Ronlund (Denver North) 77; T5. Alyssa Chin (Cherry Creek) 79; T5. Merielle Gojo (Cherry Creek) 79; T7. Maddie Li (Cherry Creek) 80; T7. Kylee Hughes (Eagle Valley) 80; T9. Makaela Swanson (Northfield) 81; T9. Nicole Fatovic (Broomfield) 81

Aurora team-by-team scores (in order of finish)

Eaglecrest (251): Emma Bryant 67, Savanna Becker 85, Grace Baloun 99, Alex Atencio 113; Cherokee Trail (259): Bead Boonta 74, Devin Gilbreath 86, Abigail Rupeka 99, Sofia Johancen-Walt 111

Other team-by-team scores (in order of finish)

Cherry Creek (234): Rachel Penzenstadler 76, Alyssa Chin 79, Merielle Gojo 79, Maddie Li 80; Denver North (271): Bretton Ronlund 77, Charlie Ruderman-Pratt 91, Chloe Avant 103, Lucy Caldwell 104; Northfield (273): Makaela Swanson 81, Alexis Cunningham 94, Elaina Phiel 98, Jasmin Fischer 115; Broomfield (275): Nicole Fatovic 81, Erica Culley 95, Brooklyn Davis 99, Hampton Traylor 103; Rock Canyon (285): Madeline Legrande 93, Avery Gibson 94, Madeline Olsen 98, Emma Narlinger 102; Denver East (295): Kaylee Snow 85, Jasmine Linkenheil 100, Katie Hefty 110, Story Cheung 122; Eagle Valley (302): Kylee Hughes 80, Natalie Izbicki 109, Grace Schultz 113, Reba Huffman 132; Cheyenne Mountain (306): Karris Kelbel 97, McKenna Martin 104, Rachel Tanner 105, Claire McAllister 109; Mesa Ridge (316): Annabelle Flores 97, Jena Jenkins 103, Katlynn Gaster 116; Dakota Ridge (334): Sydney Sandifer 106, Amber Shaw 111, Cadence Stubblefield 117, Ayden Ehlinger 135; George Washington (349): Julia Maes Farone 104, Natalie Brammer 121, Emma Dudley 124, Naomy Napolitan 129; Mountain Range (369): Rebekah Powers 109, Cassidy Wigert 125, Liv Elliott 135