DENVER | A year later and with a lot less drama, Antonio Segura became a state wrestling champion again Saturday night.

The Regis Jesuit junior took it to the final few seconds to secure last season’s Class 5A 145-pound state championship over Legacy’s Joey Joiner and while the end result was the same (a victory), the rematch at the Pepsi Center was decidedly different.

Segura came out aggressive from the opening whistle and piled up five takedowns on his way to a 10-7 decision over Joiner as he became the Regis Jesuit program’s fourth two-time state champion. He now has a chance to join John Crowley as a three-time winner.

Segura wrestled at three different weights during the season (145, 152 and 160) to get the top competition and it paid off when he reached state with a strong run through a difficult 145-pound bracket.

He finished the season 47-5.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor.