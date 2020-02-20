AURORA | The 2020 Class 5A state wrestling tournament at glance:

∙ Nine Aurora programs — eight in Class 5A, one in Class 4A: Aurora Central, Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Overland, Rangeview, Regis Jesuit and Smoky Hill in 5A, Vista PEAK in 4A — will be represented at the 2020 state wrestling tournament, set for Feb. 20-22 at the Pepsi Center in Denver. Eight city programs were represented at least year’s state tournament.

Cherokee Trail has the largest state contingent with 10 state qualifiers, followed by Grandview (7), Eaglecrest (4), Rangeview (3), Regis Jesuit (3), Smoky Hill (2), Vista PEAK (2) and Aurora Central and Overland with one apiece.

∙ The first round of the Class 5A/4A state tournament begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, with matches running until they are completed. Championship quarterfinals take place at 12:45 p.m. Friday and championship semifinals at 6:45 p.m. The third round of consolation matches resumes at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by consolation semifinals, then third– and fifth-place matches as mats become available. The Parade of Champions for the finalists in 2A-5A begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, preceding championship matches.

∙ Just 10 of Aurora’s 33 qualifiers made the state tournament last season, with five of them three-time qualifiers in Cherokee Trail’s Andrew Chilton (2-4 at state), Eaglecrest’s Caeleb Knoll (3-4 at state), Grandview’s Alex Santillan (7-3 at state with a third-place finish in 2019 and fourth place in 2018) and Joe Renner (7-4 at state with a fourth place in 2018 and fifth place in 2019) and Regis Jesuit’s Antonio Segura (6-2 at state with a state championship in 2019). Two-time qualifiers are Cherokee Trail’s Brock LaBonde and Sam Hart (a state runner-up in 2019), Grandview’s Frankie Sanchez Jr., Eaglecrest’s Kyle Maccagnan and Regis Jesuit’s Antonio Sandora.

∙ Eight Aurora wrestlers enter the state tournament with top seeds that come from winning regional championships, including five that came from the 5A Region 1 tournament: Cherokee Trail’s Derek Glenn Jr. (106 pounds), Brock LaBonde (152 pounds), Sam Hart (220 pounds) and Julian Williams (285 pounds) along with Eaglecrest’s Caeleb Knoll (120), while three others came from 5A Region 4 in Grandview’s Frankie Sanchez Jr. (106 pounds) and Joe Renner (182 pounds) and Regis Jesuit’s Antonio Segura (145 pounds). Knoll and Segura were regional champions last season as well.

∙ The most Aurora qualifiers in a weight is three, coming in six different brackets (106, 113, 126, 182, 195 and 285), but the 113, 126 and 285 pound classes all have no Aurora wrestlers with previous state experiences.

∙ Regis Jesuit junior Antonio Segura has the most wins among any of Aurora’s state qualifiers with 43 (against five losses), while Rangeview junior Romeo Cortez (a first-time qualifier) is next with 39 and Grandview’s Frankie Sanchez Jr., Eaglecrest’s Caeleb Knoll and Cherokee Trail’s Brock LaBonde have 36 apiece. Every Aurora state qualifier has a winning record, while Smoky Hill’s Obie Sanni, a first time state qualifier, has the fewest numbers of decisions with just 14 (10-4). Cherokee Trail’s Sam Hart is the lone Aurora wrestler to enter the state tournament with an undefeated record at 34-0.

∙ City wrestlers are involved in 32 first-round matches with just one All-Aurora matchup with Regis Jesuit junior Antonio Segura taking on Overland sophomore Ryan Hensley at 145 pounds. Segura — who was also involved in an all-city contest to open last season’s state tournament against Aurora Central’s Werals Niyangabo — is the defending state champion at the weight, while Hensley is a first time qualifier.

∙ The breakdown of Aurora state qualifiers by year: seniors 16, juniors nine, sophomores four and four freshmen (Aurora Central 106-pounder Timothy Herrera, Grandview 113-pounder Sean Arnett, Rangeview 160-pounder Gregory Brooks and Grandview heavyweight Cayden Bird).