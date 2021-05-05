AURORA | The first matches for boys volleyball as an officially sanctioned sport by the Colorado High School Activities Association took place Tuesday evening and it was a strong debut for local teams.

Cherokee Trail and Eaglecrest both won their debuts by downing Mountain Vista and Grandview, respectively, to kick off the season.

The Raptors — who came into the season ranked No. 2 in the state in CHSAANow.com’s poll — picked up a 25-17, 25-13, 25-16 sweep of the Wolves (who were ranked No. 3) behind 13 kills from Ayden Shaw and 12 from Aiden Bond.

The Cougars had a memorable opening set to their first match, as they had to score 31 points to finally put away the Golden Eagles, who won the next set to even it up. Cherokee Trail won the last two sets 26-24, 25-19 to pick up the victory.

The top-ranked team in CHSAANow.com’s poll is Cherry Creek — which is a co-op team with players from Overland — has not played a match yet, same as the other Aurora-area team, Regis Jesuit.

A total of 33 teams at schools that range in enrollment from 99 (CO Springs School) to 3728 (Cherry Creek) will play boys volleyball this season according to CHSAA.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports