AURORA | Undefeated Regis Jesuit received the top seed in the 2023 Class 5A boys tennis state team tournament when the 16-team field was revealed on Monday by the Colorado High School Activities Association.



Coach Laura Jones’ Raiders completed their dual meet schedule with an unblemished 11-0 record, which included a 5-2 head-to-head victory over defending state champion Cherry Creek.

CHSAA’s tennis committee used Universal Tennis Ratings (UTR), strength of league, overall record, strength of competition, score, head-to head competition and common opponents to decide the composition of the field.



Regis Jesuit appears in the upper bracket of the tournament, with No. 4 Fossil Ridge the next-highest seeded team. Cherry Creek and third-seeded Valor Christian — the team that defeated the Raiders in the semifinals last year and went on to finish second to the Bruins — head the bottom bracket.



Full Class 5A boys tennis state team tournament seeding & schedule, here

First up for Regis Jesuit is a 2 p.m. match on Sept. 27 at Colorado Athletic Club Monaco against 16th-seeded Fruita Monument. The teams saw each other in part as they both were in the field of the Western Slope Open Sept. 8 in Grand Junction that was won by the Raiders.

With a victory, Regis Jesuit would be the host team again for the Sept. 29 quarterfinals as well — against the winner of No. 9 Rocky Mountain and No. 8 Chaparral — as well as the Oct. 10 semifinals should they advance that far. The 5A state team championship is set to be decided on Oct. 17 at a location not yet announced by CHSAA.

As Continental League champion, Regis Jesuit is slated to be the host of Region 4 for the 5A individual postseason, which is scheduled to run Oct. 4-7.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports