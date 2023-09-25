AURORA | Bracket and schedule for the 2023 Class 5A team boys tennis state tournament, which begins on Sept. 27, 2023, as released Monday by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Higher seeded teams have home court in each matchup through the semifinals. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:
2023 CLASS 5A BOYS TENNIS TEAM STATE TOURNAMENT
First round (Sept. 27)
Upper bracket
No. 16 Fruita Monument vs. NO. 1 REGIS JESUIT at CAC-Monaco, 2 p.m.
No. 9 Rocky Mountain at No. 8 Chaparral
No. 13 Mountain Vista at No. 4 Fossil Ridge
No. 12 Castle View vs. No. 5 Ralston Valley
Lower bracket
No. 15 Centaurus at No. 2 Cherry Creek
No. 10 Ponderosa at No. 7 Arapahoe
No. 14 Boulder at No. 3 Valor Christian
No. 11 Denver East at No. 6 Fairview
Quarterfinals (Sept. 29)
Rocky Mountain/Chaparral winner vs. Fruita Monument/REGIS JESUIT winner
Castle View/Ralston Valley winner vs. Mountain Vista/Fossil Ridge winner
Ponderosa/Arapahoe winner vs. Centaurus/Cherry Creek winner
Denver East/Fairview winner vs. Boulder/Valor Christian winner
Semifinals (Oct. 10)
Quarterfinal winners
Championship (Oct. 17)
Semifinal winners at TBD