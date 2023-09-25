AURORA | Bracket and schedule for the 2023 Class 5A team boys tennis state tournament, which begins on Sept. 27, 2023, as released Monday by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Higher seeded teams have home court in each matchup through the semifinals. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2023 CLASS 5A BOYS TENNIS TEAM STATE TOURNAMENT

First round (Sept. 27)

Upper bracket

No. 16 Fruita Monument vs. NO. 1 REGIS JESUIT at CAC-Monaco, 2 p.m.

No. 9 Rocky Mountain at No. 8 Chaparral

No. 13 Mountain Vista at No. 4 Fossil Ridge

No. 12 Castle View vs. No. 5 Ralston Valley

Lower bracket

No. 15 Centaurus at No. 2 Cherry Creek

No. 10 Ponderosa at No. 7 Arapahoe

No. 14 Boulder at No. 3 Valor Christian

No. 11 Denver East at No. 6 Fairview

Quarterfinals (Sept. 29)

Rocky Mountain/Chaparral winner vs. Fruita Monument/REGIS JESUIT winner

Castle View/Ralston Valley winner vs. Mountain Vista/Fossil Ridge winner

Ponderosa/Arapahoe winner vs. Centaurus/Cherry Creek winner

Denver East/Fairview winner vs. Boulder/Valor Christian winner

Semifinals (Oct. 10)

Quarterfinal winners

Championship (Oct. 17)

Semifinal winners at TBD