COLORADO SPRINGS | The Lotus School For Excellence boys soccer team ended up with the same result as the previous season, but in a much different way.

The Meteors were short several of their best players due to COVID-19 protocols and overwhelmed by Crested Butte when they played for last season’s Class 2A state championship at Switchbacks Weidner Field and fell 2-0.

In its return to the same pitch Saturday morning, sixth-seeded Lotus scored the opening goal of the game against top-seeded Vail Mountain, only to watch the Gore Rangers score twice in a three-minute span midway through the second half and deny the Meteors the title with a 2-1 victory.

Coach Bennett Pang’s Lotus team — which knocked off No. 3 Thomas MacLaren School in the quarterfinals and No. 2 Bishop Machebeuf in the semifinals — had a four-game winning streak snapped and finished the season 14-5.

