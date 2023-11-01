GREENWOOD VILLAGE | Jack De Simone has scored 15 goals so far in the 2023 season, but the one he came up with Tuesday night was the most unique and special of them all.

Regis Jesuit’s junior striker deflected a clearing attempt from Cherry Creek keeper Sullivan Arledge into the net in the 34th minute for what turned out to be the only goal in the ninth-seeded Raiders’ upset win over the eighth-seeded Bruins at Stutler Bowl.

Coach Rick Wolf’s Regis Jesuit team withstood dialed up pressure by Cherry Creek in the second half — and especially in a frantic final 20 minutes — to snap a two-game losing streak to the Bruins in the postseason and move into the 5A quarterfinals for the first time since 2019.

“That was a pretty unique one,” De Simone said of his goal. “I got a ball over the top, the goalie came out and I just challenged him and then saw the ball go into the net. It was great to see.”

Updated Class 5A boys soccer state playoff scoreboard and schedule, here

Regis Jesuit advanced to the quarterfinals on Nov. 4 at Englewood High School, where it will face No. 16 Liberty, which defeated No. 32 Lakewood in a shootout. The Tigers had been the team that knocked out No. 1 Legacy in the opening round.

Wolf has great appreciation for getting back to the round for the first time since 2019 — when the Raiders went all the way to the state final before losing to Broomfield — especially as they have cleared a major hurdle in Cherry Creek.

The Bruins upset then-No. 1 seed Regis Jesuit in the 2020 season (which was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic) and also dealt the Raiders a loss in the opening round of last season’s playoffs. Both of those losses were 1-0 decisions, as was this one, only the other way.

“It feels great to be on the other side, finally,” Wolf said. “They were kindof in our head over the last couple of years, so to come out and come out and play this and win a tight one just speaks volumes for the belief that the kids have.”

Aurora teams finished 2-1 in the second round, as 14th-seeded Cherokee Trail also emerged victorious with a double-overtime win over No. 3 Rampart, while No. 13 Aurora Central had its run ended with 2-0 loss at No. 4 Denver East.

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2023 CLASS 5A BOYS SOCCER PLAYOFFS (2ND ROUND)

Oct. 31 at Stutler Bowl

(9) REGIS JESUIT 1, (8) CHERRY CREEK 0

Score by halves:

Regis Jesuit 1 0 — 1

Cherry Creek 0 0 — 0

SCORING

First half

Regis Jesuit — Jack De Simone, 34th minute