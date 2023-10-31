AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for the 2023 Class 5A boys soccer state playoffs, which began with first round games on Oct. 25, 2023. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Aurora Sentinel Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@aurorasentinel.com.Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2023 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE SOCCER PLAYOFFS

QUADRANT 1

First round (Oct. 25 unless otherwise noted)

Game 1: No. 32 Lakewood 2, No. 1 Legacy 1

Game 2: No. 16 Liberty 1, No. 17 Rock Canyon 0

Game 3: No. 8 Cherry Creek 3, No. 25 Heritage 2 (OT)

Game 4: NO. 9 REGIS JESUIT 2, No. 24 Horizon 0

Second round (Oct. 31, higher seed host)

Game 17: No. 32 Lakewood (8-6-2) at No. 16 Liberty (10-4-2), 7:30 p.m.

Game 18: NO. 9 REGIS JESUIT (11-2-3) at No. 8 Cherry Creek (12-3-1), 6:15 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Nov. 4 at Englewood H.S.)

Game 25: Game 17 winner vs. Game 18 winner

QUADRANT 2

First round (Oct. 25 unless otherwise noted)

Game 5: No. 5 Arapahoe 3, No. 28 Far Northeast Warriors 1

Game 6: No. 12 Fairview 2, No. 21 Mountain Vista 1 (OT)

Game 7: No. 4 Denver East 3, No. 29 Doherty 0

Game 8: NO. 13 AURORA CENTRAL 2, No. 20 Fort Collins 0

Second round (Oct. 31, higher seed host)

Game 19: No. 12 Fairview (9-3-4) vs. No. 5 Arapahoe (11-1-4), 6:30 p.m., LPS Stadium

Game 20: NO. 13 AURORA CENTRAL (13-2-1) at No. 4 Denver East (12-4), 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals (Nov. 4 at Englewood H.S.)

Game 26: Game 19 winner vs. Game 20 winner

QUADRANT 3

First round (Oct. 25 unless otherwise noted)

Game 9: No. 3 Rampart 3, NO. 30 VISTA PEAK PREP 1

Game 10: NO. 14 CHEROKEE TRAIL 1, No. 19 Valor Christian 0 (OT)

Game 11: No. 27 ThunderRidge 2, No. 6 Pine Creek 1 (OT)

Game 12: No. 11 Legend 3, No. 22 Rocky Mountain 2 (OT)

Second round (Oct. 31, higher seed host)

Game 21: NO. 14 CHEROKEE TRAIL (10-3-3) vs. No. 3 Rampart (12-0-4), 5 p.m., D20 Stadium

Game 22: No. 27 ThunderRidge (8-5-3) vs. No. 11 Legend (11-3-2), 4:30 p.m., EchoPark Stadium

Quarterfinals (Nov. 4 at Englewood H.S.)

Game 27: Game 21 winner vs. Game 22 winner

QUADRANT 4

First round (Oct. 25 unless otherwise noted)

Game 13: No. 7 Broomfield 5, No. 26 Chaparral 0

Game 14: No. 10 Fossil Ridge 4, No. 23 Adams City 0

Game 15: No. 2 Ralston Valley 2, No. 31 Denver South 1 (OT)

Game 16: No. 15 Boulder 4, NO. 18 GRANDVIEW 0

Second round (Oct. 31, higher seed host)

Game 23: No. 10 Fossil Ridge (10-2-4) at No. 7 Broomfield (12-2-2), 6 p.m.

Game 24: No. 15 Boulder (9-4-3) vs. No. 2 Ralston Valley (14-0-2), 6 p.m., NAAC

Quarterfinals (Nov. 4 at Englewood H.S.)

Game 28: Game 23 winner vs. Game 24 winner

Semifinals (Nov. 8 at CIBER Field, Univ. of Denver)

Game 29: Game 25 winner vs. Game 26 winner

Game 30: Game 27 winner vs. Game 28 winner

Championship (Nov. 11 at Weidner Field)

Game 31: Semifinals winners, 6 p.m.