DENVER | Dawson Thulin has put himself in position for a big finish to his prep career at the Class 4A boys state golf tournament.

In his third career state appearance, the Vista PEAK senior played his best-ever postseason round Monday when he carded an even-par 70 to grab a share of second place in the individual standings going into Tuesday’s final round.

Thulin made a birdie on his final hole to move into a tie with Silver Creek’s Ben Harding to sit one stroke off the pace set by leader Bradley Weinmaster of Riverdale Ridge. Thulin, Harding and Weinmaster will play together in the final round in the group scheduled to tee off at 10:57 a.m. on Hole No. 1.

The first round opened with a bogey for Thulin, but he made birdies on three of his final 10 holes to remain in contention. He already owns the Vista PEAK program’s highest individual finish with his 21st-place result as a sophomore in 2019.

