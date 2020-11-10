AURORA | Due to COVID-19-related quarantine, the Grandview football team will have a different opponent than previously scheduled for its Week 6 contest Friday night.

Coach John Schultz’s Wolves were originally slated to face Fossil Ridge at 7 p.m. at Legacy Stadium, but will face Horizon instead as confirmed to the Sentinel by Grandview athletic director Wes Smock and Horizon AD Marty Tonjes.

Fossil Ridge had been in quarantine that put the SaberCats out of their Week 5 matchup with Rocky Mountain and also made them unavailable in Week 6. Grandview now picks up a contest against Horizon, which also lost its previously scheduled game against Poudre, which will also miss a second straight due to quarantine.

Grandview is currently 2-3 overall and finished up Centennial League play with a 28-23 loss to rival Cherokee Trail in Week 5, while Horizon is 1-4 after a 42-10 loss to undefeated Fairview in North League play. The Wolves and Hawks last met in the opener of the 2013 season, which Grandview won 37-7.

The rest of the schedule for Aurora teams in Week 6 — the final week of the coronavirus-shortened regular season — includes a Thursday Centennial League contest between Smoky Hill (2-3, 1-3) and Arapahoe (2-3, 1-3) at Littleton Public Schools Stadium, a Friday Centennial League matchup of Overland and Cherokee Trail at Stutler Bowl and two Saturday games: Regis Jesuit (4-1, 3-1) at Pine Creek (2-1, 2-1) in South League play and Cherry Creek (5-0, 5-0) vs. Eaglecrest (4-0, 3-0) in an undefeated matchup at Legacy Stadium.

Currently, eight teams will qualify for the Class 5A state playoffs, while non-qualifiers will play Week 7 games against yet-to-be-determined opponents.

