AURORA | As uncertainty about the escalating coronavirus pandemic creeps in, Grandview head coach John Schultz doesn’t know if his team will even have practice on Monday.

Regardless of what happens going forward, Schultz is pleased with his Wolves’ performance Friday night at Legacy Stadium, where they held off a Smoky Hill team that kept coming and coming until the end for a much-needed 49-21 victory.

Off to a 1-2 start for the first time since 2012, Grandview needed a win in a big way to stay in the chase to make the smaller-than-usual Class 5A state playoff field and got it with a strong running game keyed by junior Moosah Alsaffar and enough key plays on defense to keep the dangerous Buffaloes at bay.

Alsaffar followed the blocks of his hard-working offensive line and took advantage of the open space to score two touchdowns and pick up hard yards when needed and junior Jonathan Broadus rushed for two scores and threw for one in spot time at quarterback as the Wolves evened their record at 2-2 and 2-2 in the Centennial League with a clash with rival Cherokee Trail (also 2-2) scheduled for Nov. 6.

Coach Tom Thenell’s Smoky Hill team — which is now 1-3 on the season and is still looking for its first Centennial League win of the season — got a fourth multiple-touchdown game from senior quarterback Leslie Richardson III, who threw two scores to senior Alec Pinkowski and another to junior Anthony Harris Jr.

Richardson III, who is among the state leaders with 13 touchdown tosses, used his legs to set up a couple of scores as well.

GRANDVIEW 49, SMOKY HILL 21

Score by quarters:

Smoky Hill 0 7 7 7 — 21

Grandview 7 14 14 14 — 49