AURORA | On a night with way too many things went wrong for his Eaglecrest football team, Shawn Marsh knew he wasn’t making a mistake trusting his offense to get a go-ahead 2-point try inside with just over 30 seconds left Thursday night against rival Grandview.

The Raptors converted on a hard run by senior JP Luketu — who seconds earlier scored his third touchdown of the night — and survived a field goal attempt by the Wolves on the final play of the game to come away with a thrilling 43-42 win at Legacy Stadium.

Senior quarterback Khalil Howard threw for two touchdowns and rushed for a long score in the fourth quarter, seniors Seyi Oladipo and Ty Robinson had touchdown catches and Eaglecrest overcame two Grandview special teams scores and one on defense to improve to 2-0 on the season and 2-0 in Centennial League play.

Junior Kahden Rullo had an impactful game for coach John Schultz’s Wolves (1-1, 1-1), as he scored a touchdown on an interception return and a short time later created a fumble on a kickoff return and scored on that as well.

Moosah Alsaffar scored two touchdowns, including a 6-yard run with 3:16 remaining to put Grandview ahead by seven, Evan Johnson returned a kickoff for a touchdown and Jacob Burr found Spencer Schwartz with a touchdown pass for the Wolves.

A big gain from Johnson, coupled with a late hit personal foul, put Grandview in range for a go-ahead score in the final seconds. The Wolves had to settle for Ben Beckman’s 44-yard field goal attempt won it and the kick went wide.

EAGLECREST 43, GRANDVIEW 42

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 14 7 7 15 — 43

Grandview 7 21 7 7 — 42