AURORA | Jacob Burr saved his best game for the last one of the regular season for the Grandview football team.

The senior quarterback rushed for two scores and threw two touchdown passes to Charlie Dick in the third quarter as the Wolves pulled away from Horizon for a 41-14 non-league victory at Legacy Stadium to finish the pandemic-shortened regular season at 3-3.

Junior Moosah Alsaffar opened the scoring with a rushing touchdown and junior Malique Singleton put an exclamation point on the win with a 67-yard interception return to the end zone in the closing seconds for coach John Schultz’s team.

Grandview had scheduled a Week 7 non-playoff game with Mountain Vista that won’t be played as the Golden Eagles are in quarantine, leaving Schultz and the Wolves searching for an opponent.

Grandview got out to a 14-0 lead over Horizon (1-5) — a quarantine opponent who replaced Fossil Ridge — on a 5-yard run by Alsaffar and Burr’s 46-yard explosion through the heart of the defense that reached the end zone.

The Hawks worked their way within 14-12 at halftime on two touchdown passes from quarterback Xavier Harris, the second a highlight-reel escape from pressure and heave downfield to hit Blake Kramer as the half ended.

Burr matched his entire total of touchdown passes for the season in the third quarter, first throwing an 18-yard scoring strike to Dick to increase the Wolves’ lead and finding him again on a bubble screen on which Dick broke a few tackles and reached the end zone from 24 yards away.

A 6-yard Burr touchdown run two minutes into the final quarter really broke it open and Grandview began to mix in reserves the rest of the way.

The Wolves kept several defensive starters on the field, however, and Singleton — part the team’s ballhawking secondary that also saw Marcus Williams come up with a fourth-quarter interception — picked off his fourth pass of the season (one behind teammate Kahden Rullo for the team lead) and returned it all the way to the end zone, with a dive inside the pylon to beat the final defender.

Singleton took a victory lap with teammates after his second pick-six of the season.

GRANDVIEW 41, HORIZON 14

Score by quarters:

Horizon 0 12 0 2 — 14

Grandview 14 0 14 13 — 41

SCORING

First quarter

Grandview — Moosah Alsaffar 5 yard run (Ben Beckman kick), 6:10

Grandview — Jacob Burr 46 yard run (Beckman kick), 37.3

Second quarter

Horizon — Liam Francis 17 yard pass from Xavier Harris (pass failed), 5:38

Horizon — Blake Kramer 52 yard pass from Harris (pass failed), 0.0

Third quarter

Grandview — Charlie Dick 18 yard pass from Burr (Beckman kick),

Grandview — Dick 24 yard pass from Burr (Beckman kick), 2:44

Fourth quarter

Grandview — Burr 6 yard run (kick failed), 10:03

Horizon — Safety, snap goes out of end zone, 1:06

Grandview — Malique Singleton 67 yard interception return (Beckman kick), 16.9