AURORA | Scoreboard for Aurora teams in Week 2 of the 2020 fall prep football season:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA’S WEEK 2 FALL PREP FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

THURSDAY, OCT. 15

Arapahoe 31, Overland 12

Score by quarters:

Arapahoe 14 7 3 7 — 31

Overland 0 6 0 6 — 12

Overland highlights: Kai Ilela 2 passing touchdowns; Ismael Cisse receiving touchdown; Kamari Brown receiving touchdown

Eaglecrest 43, Grandview 42

Score by quarters:

Eaglecrest 14 7 7 15 — 43

Grandview 7 21 7 7 — 42

Eaglecrest highlights: JP Luketu 3 rushing touchdowns, GW 2-point rush; Khalil Howard 2 passing touchdowns, rushing touchdown; Ty Robinson receiving touchdown; Seyi Oladipo receiving touchdown. Grandview highlights: Kahden Rullo interception return touchdown, fumble return touchdown; Moosah Alsaffar 2 rushing touchdowns; Evan Johnson kickoff return touchdown; Jacob Burr passing touchdown; Spencer Schwartz receiving touchdown

Regis Jesuit 42, Chaparral 0

Score by quarters:

Regis Jesuit 14 21 7 0 — 42

Chaparral 0 0 0 0 — 0

Regis Jesuit highlights: David Dody 2 rushing touchdowns; Exander Carroll 2 passing touchdowns; Zavier Carroll rushing touchdown; Charlie Doubet receiving touchdown; Dallas Macias receiving touchdown

FRIDAY, OCT. 16

Centennial: Cherry Creek (1-0, 1-0) at Cherokee Trail (0-1, 0-1), 7 p.m.

Non-league: Poudre (0-1) vs. Smoky Hill (0-1) at Stutler Bowl, 7 p.m.