AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 1 of the 2023 prep football season. Results will be updated as games go final:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@sentinelcolorado.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

SATURDAY, AUG. 26

Gateway at Northridge, 6:30 p.m.

Valor Christian vs. Regis Jesuit at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUG. 25

Chatfield 27, Cherokee Trail 24

Score by quarters:

Chatfield 10 0 17 0 — 27

Cher. Trail 7 3 14 0 — 24

Eaglecrest 37, Brighton 14

Northfield 53, Aurora Central 0

Score by quarters:

Aurora Central 0 0 0 0 — 0

Northfield 18 28 7 0 — 53

Vista PEAK Prep 31, Rangeview 0 (game called in 3rd quarter)

Score by quarters:

Rangeview 0 0 0 — 0

Vista PEAK Prep 12 12 7 — 31

Vista PEAK highlights: Owen Packer 2 passing touchdowns; Marcel Evans Jr. rushing touchdown, kickoff return touchdown; Tyrone Smiley rushing touchdown; Isaiah Watson receiving touchdown

THURSDAY, AUG. 24

Denver East 36, Smoky Hill 0

Score by quarters:

Denver East 0 23 6 7 — 36

Smoky Hill 0 0 0 0 — 0

George Washington 53, Hinkley 0

Score by quarters:

George Washington 21 19 7 6 — 53

Hinkley 0 0 0 0 — 0

Grandview 48, Overland 6

Score by quarters:

Overland 0 6 0 0 — 6

Grandview 17 21 3 7 — 48

Overland highlights: Talil Seals-Fisher touchdown run. Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 2 passing touchdowns; Donavon Vernon 2 rushing touchdowns; Chris Blanks 2 rushing touchdowns; Xay Neto receiving touchdown; Kyler Vaughn receiving touchdown; Kyle Chavez 2 36 yard field goals