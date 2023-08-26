AURORA | Scoreboard and schedule for Aurora teams in Week 1 of the 2023 prep football season. Results will be updated as games go final:
SATURDAY, AUG. 26
Gateway at Northridge, 6:30 p.m.
Valor Christian vs. Regis Jesuit at EchoPark Stadium, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, AUG. 25
Chatfield 27, Cherokee Trail 24
Score by quarters:
Chatfield 10 0 17 0 — 27
Cher. Trail 7 3 14 0 — 24
Eaglecrest 37, Brighton 14
Northfield 53, Aurora Central 0
Score by quarters:
Aurora Central 0 0 0 0 — 0
Northfield 18 28 7 0 — 53
Vista PEAK Prep 31, Rangeview 0 (game called in 3rd quarter)
Score by quarters:
Rangeview 0 0 0 — 0
Vista PEAK Prep 12 12 7 — 31
Vista PEAK highlights: Owen Packer 2 passing touchdowns; Marcel Evans Jr. rushing touchdown, kickoff return touchdown; Tyrone Smiley rushing touchdown; Isaiah Watson receiving touchdown
THURSDAY, AUG. 24
Denver East 36, Smoky Hill 0
Score by quarters:
Denver East 0 23 6 7 — 36
Smoky Hill 0 0 0 0 — 0
George Washington 53, Hinkley 0
Score by quarters:
George Washington 21 19 7 6 — 53
Hinkley 0 0 0 0 — 0
Grandview 48, Overland 6
Score by quarters:
Overland 0 6 0 0 — 6
Grandview 17 21 3 7 — 48
Overland highlights: Talil Seals-Fisher touchdown run. Grandview highlights: Liam Szarka 2 passing touchdowns; Donavon Vernon 2 rushing touchdowns; Chris Blanks 2 rushing touchdowns; Xay Neto receiving touchdown; Kyler Vaughn receiving touchdown; Kyle Chavez 2 36 yard field goals