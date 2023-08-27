PARKER | Senior running back Anthony Medina racked up nearly 200 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns to help the Regis Jesuit football team to a big 24-21 victory over parochial school rival Valor Christian Saturday night.

Medina caught two touchdown passes from junior Peyton Lindell and rushed for one, while he also picked up a number of key first downs on the final drive that helped the Raiders take the last 3 minutes, 54 seconds, off the clock to emerge victorious.

Senior Lawson Douglas had a big late interception for coach Danny Filleman’s Regis Jesuit team, which defeated the Eagles in the regular season opener for a second straight season.

The Raiders won an overtime contest at Valor Christian in 2022, but this time came away with a victory in regulation in a home game played at EchoPark Stadium, where they will play until the renovations at Lou Kellogg Stadium are complete.

In a 21-21 tie, junior Jackson Large knocked through a 24-yard field goal that ultimately stood up as the final margin after a back-and-forth contest.

Regis Jesuit will be back at EchoPark on Sept. 2 with a 7 p.m. contest against Kennedy Catholic from Burien, Washington.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@sentinelcolorado.com. Twitter/X: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

REGIS JESUIT 24, VALOR CHRISTIAN 21

Score by quarters:

Valor Christian 7 6 0 8 — 21

Regis Jesuit 7 7 7 3 — 24

SCORING

First quarter

Regis Jesuit — Anthony Medina 7 yard pass from Peyton Lindell (Jackson Large kick)

Second quarter

Valor Christian — Asher Weiner 6 yard run (Mason Walters kick), 5:49

Valor Christian — Walters 27 yard field goal, 3:13

Regis Jesuit — Medina 18 yard pass from Lindell (Large kick)

Valor Christian — Walters 42 yard field goal

Third quarter

Regis Jesuit — Medina 2 yard run (Large kick)

Fourth quarter

Valor Christian — Cash Spence 10 yard pass from Weiner (Spence pass from Weiner), 8:51

Regis Jesuit — Large 21 yard field goal, 5:41