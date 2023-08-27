PARKER | Senior running back Anthony Medina racked up nearly 200 yards rushing and scored three touchdowns to help the Regis Jesuit football team to a big 24-21 victory over parochial school rival Valor Christian Saturday night.
Medina caught two touchdown passes from junior Peyton Lindell and rushed for one, while he also picked up a number of key first downs on the final drive that helped the Raiders take the last 3 minutes, 54 seconds, off the clock to emerge victorious.
Senior Lawson Douglas had a big late interception for coach Danny Filleman’s Regis Jesuit team, which defeated the Eagles in the regular season opener for a second straight season.
The Raiders won an overtime contest at Valor Christian in 2022, but this time came away with a victory in regulation in a home game played at EchoPark Stadium, where they will play until the renovations at Lou Kellogg Stadium are complete.
In a 21-21 tie, junior Jackson Large knocked through a 24-yard field goal that ultimately stood up as the final margin after a back-and-forth contest.
Regis Jesuit will be back at EchoPark on Sept. 2 with a 7 p.m. contest against Kennedy Catholic from Burien, Washington.
REGIS JESUIT 24, VALOR CHRISTIAN 21
Score by quarters:
Valor Christian 7 6 0 8 — 21
Regis Jesuit 7 7 7 3 — 24
SCORING
First quarter
Regis Jesuit — Anthony Medina 7 yard pass from Peyton Lindell (Jackson Large kick)
Second quarter
Valor Christian — Asher Weiner 6 yard run (Mason Walters kick), 5:49
Valor Christian — Walters 27 yard field goal, 3:13
Regis Jesuit — Medina 18 yard pass from Lindell (Large kick)
Valor Christian — Walters 42 yard field goal
Third quarter
Regis Jesuit — Medina 2 yard run (Large kick)
Fourth quarter
Valor Christian — Cash Spence 10 yard pass from Weiner (Spence pass from Weiner), 8:51
Regis Jesuit — Large 21 yard field goal, 5:41