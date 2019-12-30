AURORA | Local selections from Aurora Central and Gateway as well as those from Denver South, Heritage, Montrose and Ponderosa on the Class 4A All-Metro League first and second teams as selected by league coaches for the 2019 football season.

ALL-4A METRO LEAGUE FOOTBALL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Erick Covington, jr. (QB) and RJ Webster, jr. (RB), Gateway

Other selections: Julian Buerk, jr. (QB) and Jayshawn Leyba, jr. (WR), Denver South; Conner Cummiskey, sr. (QB), Terrance Ferguson, jr. (WR), Erik Olsen, jr. (WR) and Avery Vickery, sr. (OL), Heritage; Riley Barnhill, sr. (RB), Keagan Goodwin, jr. (QB), Emmert Kastendieck, sr. (RB) and Ben Robuck, sr. (OL), Montrose; Jack Hanenburg, jr. (QB), Kolton Miller, jr. (WR), Joey Treccia, jr. (OL), Ponderosa

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Isaiah Abbey, sr. (DL) and Lanier De Ruso, sr. (DB), Gateway

Other selections: Leo Gbjoueh, sr. (LB), Dante Johnson, sr. (DB) and John Lewis, sr. (DL), Denver South; Noah Freng, sr. (LB) and Michael Hafler, sr. (DL), Heritage; Aaron Dietrich, sr. (DB), Raul Martinez, jr. (DL) and Cole Simmons, sr. (LB), Montrose; Mikee Barker, sr. (DB), Ben Beecher, sr. (DL), Justin Cash, sr. (P), James McMahon-Carter, sr. (DL), Cael Porter, jr. (DB) and Calvin Silvius, sr. (DL), Ponderosa

MVP(s): Ben Beecher, sr. (DE/FB) and Jack Hanenburg, jr. (QB), Ponderosa. Defensive Player(s) of the Year: Mikee Barker, sr. (DB) and Cole Simmons, sr. (LB), Montrose. Offensive Player of the Year: Terrance Ferguson, jr. (WR). Lineman of the Year: Ben Robuck, sr. (G/DE), Montrose. Special Teams Player of the Year: Justin Cash, sr. (P), Ponderosa. Coach of the Year: Jaron Cohen, Ponderosa. Assistant Coach of the Year: Kyle Baker (OC), Denver South

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

Aurora selections: Cai’Ries Curby, fr. (QB), Aurora Central; Isaiah Abbey, sr. (OL) and Antwuan Smith, jr. (WR), Gateway

Other selections: Rashad Caldwell, fr. (WR), Ethan Miceli, sr. (RB), Jade Phare, jr. (WR), James Wright, jr. (OL), Denver South; Caden Downs, jr. (WR), Grayson Gallardo, sr. (RB), Doug Moore, sr. (RB) and Austin VanDenend, sr. (OL), Heritage; Erik Aufderhide, sr. (OL), Colton Brueggeman, jr. (OL) and Elias Gabaldon, sr. (OL), Montrose; Ricci Giambruno, sr. (OL), Joe Hufford, sr. (WR), Owen Maggio, jr. (OL), Carter Motichka, jr. (WR) and Lukas Rogers, sr. (OL), Ponderosa

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

Aurora selections: Julian Graham-Simmons, sr. (DB), Javon Irving, sr. (DB), Jamison Johnson, jr. (DL), Pablo Lopez, sr. (DL), Trevon Simmons-Adams, fr. (DB), Simeon Veasley, fr. (LB) and Anthony Wilson, sr. (DL), Aurora Central; Antwuan Smith, jr. (LB), RJ Webster, jr. (LB) and DJ Wilson, sr. (DL), Gateway

Other selections: Kasım Stewart, sr. (DB), Denver South; Cristiano Palazzo, jr. (DB), Braden Vincent, sr. (LB) and Logan West, sr. (DL), Heritage; Eli Evans, jr. (DB), Jake Green, jr. (P) and Ian Rehfeldt, sr. (DL), Montrose; Brady Ingalls, jr. (LB) and Bode Jensen, jr. (DB), Ponderosa