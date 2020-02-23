AURORA | Seedings and pairings for the 2020 Class 5A boys state basketball tournament as released on Feb. 23. Four teams in each region — the top 16 overall seeds — receive byes in the first round and play at home in the second round. Higher seeds are home teams in each round. Times to be announced. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected]: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports



2020 CLASS 5A BOYS STATE BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

CHAUNCEY BILLUPS REGION

First round byes: NO. 1 RANGEVIEW (23-0), No. 8 Boulder (19-4), No. 9 Columbine (19-4), No. 16 Mountain Vista (16-7)



First round (Feb. 26)

Game 2: No. 33 Highlands Ranch (11-12) at No. 32 Arvada West (10-13)

Game 4: No. 48 Chatfield (6-17) at No. 17 Fruita Monument (17-6)



Game 6: No. 40 Lakewood (10-13) at No. 25 ThunderRidge (13-10)

Game 8: No. 41 Dakota Ridge (10-13) at No. 24 Doherty (14-9)

Second round (Feb. 29)

Game 33: Game 2 winner at NO. 1 RANGEVIEW (23-0), 1 p.m.



Game 34: Game 4 winner at No. 16 Mountain Vista (16-7)



Game 35: Game 6 winner at No. 8 Boulder (19-4)



Game 36: Game 8 winner at No. 9 Columbine (19-4)



KENT SMITH REGION

First round byes: No. 4 Cherry Creek (19-4), NO. 5 GRANDVIEW (17-6), No. 12 Pine Creek (20-3), No. 13 Denver East (20-3)



First round (Feb. 26)

Game 10: No. 36 Monarch (12-11) at NO. 29 REGIS JESUIT

Game 12: No. 45 Legacy (8-15) at No. 20 Legend (14-9)

Game 14: NO. 37 HINKLEY (14-9) at No. 28 Mountain Range (13-10)

Game 16: No. 44 Brighton (10-13) at No. 21 Broomfield (15-8)

Second round (Feb. 29)

Game 37: Game 10 winner at No. 4 Cherry Creek (19-4)



Game 38: Game 12 winner at No. 13 Denver East (20-3)



Game 39: Game 14 winner at NO. 5 GRANDVIEW (17-6)



Game 40: Game 16 winner at No. 12 Pine Creek (20-3)

CHUCK WILLIAMS REGION

First round byes: No. 2 Fairview (20-3), No. 7 Chaparral (17-6), NO. 10 SMOKY HILL (17-6), NO. 15 VISTA PEAK (19-4)



First round (Feb. 26)

Game 18: NO. 34 AURORA CENTRAL (16-7) at No. 31 Fountain Fort-Carson, 7 p.m.

Game 20: No. 47 Palmer (8-14) at No. 18 Windsor (15-8)

Game 22: No. 39 Rampart (11-12) at No. 26 Douglas County (14-9), 7 p.m.

Game 24: No. 42 Heritage (11-12) at No. 23 Fossil Ridge (15-8)

Second round (Feb. 29)

Game 41: Game 18 winner at No. 2 Fairview (20-3)

Game 42: Game 20 winner at NO. 15 VISTA PEAK (19-4), 6 p.m.



Game 43: Game 22 winner at No. 7 Chaparral (17-6)



Game 44: Game 24 winner at NO. 10 SMOKY HILL (17-6), 1 p.m.



LARRY FARMER REGION

First round byes: No. 3 Ralston Valley (20-3), No. 6 Valor Christian (17-6), NO. 11 EAGLECREST (16-7), No. 14 Horizon (17-6)

First round (Feb. 26)

Game 26: No. 35 Fort Collins (12-11) at No. 30 Arapahoe (12-11)

Game 28: No. 46 Pomona (8-15) at No. 19 George Washington (15-8)

Game 30: No. 38 Rocky Mountain (12-11) at No. 27 Rock Canyon (13-10)



Game 32: No. 43 Castle View (9-14) at NO. 22 OVERLAND (11-12), 6 p.m.

Second round (Feb. 29)

Game 45: Game 26 winner at No. 3 Ralston Valley (20-3)



Game 46: Game 28 winner at No. 14 Horizon (17-6)

Game 47: Game 30 winner at No. 6 Valor Christian (17-6)



Game 48: Game 32 winner at NO. 11 EAGLECREST (16-7), 3 p.m.



SWEET 16 (MARCH 4)

Second round winners

GREAT 8 (MARCH 7)

Sweet 16 winners at Denver Coliseum

FINAL FOUR (MARCH 13)

Great 8 winners at Denver Coliseum

CHAMPIONSHIP (MARCH 14)

Semifinal winners at Denver Coliseum