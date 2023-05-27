DENVER | The Regis Jesuit baseball team dropped into the consolation bracket of the Class 5A Championship Series with an 11-1 loss to Valor Christian Saturday morning at All-City Stadium.

In a contest that was postponed from the previous day due to heavy rain, the third-seeded Raiders — who opened with a 9-1 win over No. 6 Chaparral Friday morning — fell behind by a run after the first half-inning and the 15th-seeded Eagles went on to score at least a run in five of the seven innings on their way to victory.

Regis Jesuit got two hits from junior Brody Chyr, while senior Nate Lewis doubled and scored his team’s lone run in the fifth inning. Senior Brien Kenny, junior Andrew Bell and sophomore Christian Lopez each had hits for the Raiders.

Coach Matt Darr’s team moves into the consolation bracket and has an elimination game ahead at 1:30 p.m. at All-Star Park against No. 13 Mountain Vista, which eliminated defending state champion and top-seeded Broomfield 8-3.

Regis Jesuit hit two home runs in its opening victory, but it was Valor Christian that had the power in the championship bracket matchup as the Eagles socked four homers — two from senior Carson Tinney — off Raiders’ pitchers Jack Carey and Liam Mosley.

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at sports@sentinelcolorado.com. Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

2023 CLASS 5A BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(15) VALOR CHRISTIAN 11, (3) REGIS JESUIT 1

Score by innings:

Valor Christian 120 502 1 — 11

Regis Jesuit 000 010 0 — 1

WP — Valor Christian: Ben Leikam (5 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K). LP — Regis Jesuit: Jack Carey (3 2/3 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 3 BB, 6 K). Valor Christian hitting: Carson Tinney 3-5, 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Athan Kroll 2-3, 2B, HR, 5 RBI, run; Cashel Dugger 2-4, RBI; Gavin Hunt 2-5, HR, RBI, run; Keegan Waters 2-5. Regis Jesuit hitting: Brody Chyr 2-4; Nate Lewis 1-2, 2B, run; Brien Kenny 1-3, 2B; Christian Lopez 1-3; Andrew Bell 1-4