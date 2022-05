AURORA | Seedings for the 32-team Class 5A baseball regional tournaments scheduled to completed by May 21 as released by the Colorado High School Activities Association. Qualifiers determined by league champions and RPI. Times and dates, TBA. Aurora teams bold and uppercased:

2022 CLASS 5A BASEBALL REGIONAL BRACKETS

REGION 1 (at Regis Jesuit H.S.)

Game 1: No. 32 Bear Creek vs. NO. 1 REGIS JESUIT; Game 2: No. 17 Fruita Monument vs. No. 16 Horizon; Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner qualifies for 5A Championship Series)

REGION 2 (at Fossil Ridge H.S.)

Game 1: No. 25 Pine Creek vs. No. 8 Fossil Ridge; Game 2: No. 24 Ralston Valley vs. No. 9 Douglas County; Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner qualifies for 5A Championship Series)

REGION 3 (at Mountain Vista H.S.)

Game 1: No. 29 Fort Collins vs. No. 4 Mountain Vista; Game 2: No. 20 Valor Christian vs. No. 13 Legend.; Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner qualifies for 5A Championship Series)

REGION 4 (at Mullen H.S.)

Game 1: No. 28 Heritage vs. No. 5 Mullen; Game 2: No. 21 Far Northeast Warriors vs. No. 12 Broomfield; Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner qualifies for 5A Championship Series)

REGION 5 (at Chaparral H.S.)

Game 1: No. 30 Chatfield vs. No. 3 Chaparral; Game 2: No. 19 Loveland vs. No. 14 Brighton; Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner qualifies for 5A Championship Series)

REGION 6 (at Vista Ridge H.S.)

Game 1: NO. 27 EAGLECREST vs. No. 6 Vista Ridge; Game 2: No. 22 Rock Canyon vs. No. 11 Rocky Mountain; Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner qualifies for 5A Championship Series)

REGION 7 (at Pueblo West H.S.)

Game 1: No. 26 Lakewood vs. No. 7 Pueblo West; Game 2: No. 23 Dakota Ridge vs. NO. 10 CHEROKEE TRAIL; Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner qualifies for 5A Championship Series)

REGION 8 (at Legacy H.S.)

Game 1: No. 31 ThunderRidge at No. 2 Legacy; Game 2: No. 18 Arvada West at NO. 15 GRANDVIEW; Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner (winner qualifies for 5A Championship Series), 2:30 p.m.