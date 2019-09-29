AURORA | Through five weeks of the 2019 prep football season, six Aurora programs remain unbeaten.

One that might have been the seventh, Cherokee Trail, rebounded from a heartbreaking first loss with a quality victory over previously undefeated Lakewood Friday night at Jeffco Stadium.

A week after surrendering a lead in the final 30 seconds and eventually falling in overtime against Poudre, coach Joe Johnson’s Cougars built a nice lead with a 16-point second quarter and finished off a 31-14 victory over the Tigers.

Senior Matty Bartels scored receiving and rushing and sophomore Nate Gaye also got into the end zone on a long third quarter touchdown run to help Cherokee Trail close out non-league play at 4-1.

The Cougars also came up with two safeties, including one in the second half when junior Nick Louis blocked a punt that went out of the back of the end zone.

Meanwhile, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Hinkley, Regis Jesuit, Smoky Hill and Vista PEAK also posted victories to remain undefeated, part of a 9-1 week for Aurora’s 10 programs that were in action (Gateway had a bye).

Courtney Oakes is Sentinel Colorado Sports Editor. Reach him at 303-750-7555 or [email protected] Twitter: @aurorasports. IG: Sentinel Prep Sports

AURORA’S WEEK 5 ROUNDUP

AURORA CENTRAL: Coach Austin Able’s Trojans ran into a buzzsaw in undefeated Vista PEAK and suffered a 42-0 Homecoming defeat Sept. 27 at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. Aurora Central committed three turnovers in the opening half and netted no offensive yards. Next: The Trojans return to action with a road game against Golden (3-1) in a game set for 6 p.m. Oct. 3 at the North Area Athletic Complex.

EAGLECREST: Coach Shawn Marsh’s Raptors remained undefeated by winning a shootout with Arvada West 55-30 Sept. 27 at the North Area Athletic Complex. Eaglecrest trailed at halftime for the second straight week, but got a shot of momentum with junior Langston Williams’ interception return for a touchdown before the break to go in down by two points. Williams opened the second half with a big play as well as he took back a blocked punt for the go-ahead score. Senior quarterback Max Marsh (who threw touchdown passes in the opening half to Jalen Stewart and Mikelle Nash) took it from there with two rushing touchdowns, then found Ty Robinson for another score. David Creal capped the outburst with a touchdown run. Next: The Raptors open Metro East play with an unbeaten showdown against rival Grandview (5-0) at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at Legacy Stadium.

GATEWAY: Coach Taylor Calvert’s Olys had a week off after a 1-3 start. Next: The Olys head out on the road for a 7 p.m. Oct. 4 contest against Monarch (1-3) in a game schedule to be played at Centaurus High School.

GRANDVIEW: Coach John Schultz’s Wolves welcomed old league rival Mullen in for their Homecoming contest Sept. 27 at Legacy Stadium and lead from start to finish in a 42-12 victory that extended their undefeated start. Grandview built a 21-0 on the strength of a pair of short touchdown runs by junior running back Noah Schmidt as well as a 35-yard touchdown pass from junior Jacob Burr to senior Jordan Smith. The Mustangs scored on both sides of the halftime break, but Schmidt’s 94-yard burst immediately following a Mullen field goal got the momentum back. Garrett Lippold rushed for a touchdown and Cade Bruckman returned an interception to the end zone to cap Grandview’s scoring. Next: The Wolves begin Metro East play with an unbeaten showdown against rival Eaglecrest (5-0) at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at Legacy Stadium.

HINKLEY: Coach Michael Farda’s team operated on a short week and had Homecoming festivities going on to boot, but handled it all and downed Sand Creek 46-14 Sept. 26 at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. Senior quarterback Xavier Starks rushed for three touchdowns and passed for two to seniors Jerry Taylor and Dorian Fox, while senior Richard Taylor also got into the end zone twice on the ground to produce Hinkley’s highest point total of the season. Next: The Thunderbirds finish league play with a 1 p.m. Oct. 5 home game against George Washington (0-4) at Aurora Public Schools Stadium.

OVERLAND: Coach DaVaughn Thornton’s team went on the road and survived a wild contest with a 29-21 victory over Fountain-Fort Carson Sept. 27 to extend its winning streak to three games. Senior quarterback Mark Thrower continued his outstanding season with two more touchdown passes (hitting senior Jawan Lacour and junior Kamari Brown), while junior Jaheim Roper also rushed for a pair of scores. Senior Camwrin Harris hauled in his fifth interception of the season. Next: The Trailblazers open Metro East play with a 7 p.m. Oct. 4 contest against Cherry Creek (5-0) at Stutler Bowl.

RANGEVIEW: Coach Brandon Alconcel’s Raiders picked up the momentum gained from their first win of the season and rolled to a 55-6 road victory road at Adams City Sept. 27. Rangeview — which evened its Metro 10 record at 2-2 and is 2-3 overall — got five rushing touchdowns (two from Davon Desmond and one apiece from KJ Burton, Doug Domenica and Trevonta Rogers) along with a pair of field goals from Braidon Nourse. Next: The Raiders return to the home turf at Aurora Public Schools Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4 for a Metro 10 contest against Prairie View (2-3, 2-2 Metro 10).

REGIS JESUIT: Coach Danny Filleman’s Raiders withstood a challenge from Horizon in a visit to the North Stadium Sept. 26 and went on to a 34-13 victory. Regis Jesuit held just a 14-13 lead at halftime, but scored 20 unanswered in the second half as sophomore quarterback Nicco Marchiol rushed for a touchdown and threw for one to junior David Dody. Marchiol finished with a total of three touchdowns, Zavier Carroll reached the end zone on the ground and Bryce Sloan through the air and Bryce Parsons contributed seven points from the defense with an interception return for a score. Next: The Raiders begin South League play against Chaparral (0-5) in a game slated for 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at Lou Kellogg Stadium.

SMOKY HILL: Coach Tom Thenell’s Buffaloes maintained their spot atop the Metro 10 standings with a 31-10 road victory over the Far Northeast Warriors Sept. 28 at Evie Dennis Field. Senior running back Obie Sanni did the majority of the damage for Smoky Hill (5-0, 4-0) with 160 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns, while senior Kaleb Starling also rushed for a score. The Buffaloes also scored defensively when senior Travon Holmes had a 20-yard fumble return to the end zone. Next: The Buffaloes go on the road again in Metro 10 play with a 7 p.m. visit to play Boulder (2-3, 2-2) at Recht Field.

VISTA PEAK: Coach John Sullivan’s Bison ruined a second straight Homecoming game by scoring 42 points in opening half on their way to a 42-0 defeat of Aurora Central Sept. 27 at Aurora Public Schools Stadium. Junior quarterback Victor Owens turned in a three-touchdown evening with two rushing touchdowns as well as a scoring strike to Christopher Marquez, while Vista PEAK’s running game remained strong with junior Ja’derris Carr reaching the end zone twice and junior Montral Hamrick also getting into the end zone. Next: The Bison celebrate Homecoming and close out non-league play with a 7 p.m. contest against Dakota Ridge (4-0) at Aurora Public Schools Stadium.