Woman shot in Aurora parking lot identified by coroner

AURORA | A woman who was shot and killed in the parking lot of an Aurora apartment complex Monday has been identified by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office as Tyeisha Lynnice Daniel. She was killed on her 34th birthday.

According to police, Daniel was killed and another woman was shot and critically injured in the parking lot of Aurora Hills apartments, 11895 E. Archer Place. The coroner’s office said her death took place on Monday, police arrived at the scene during the early hours of Tuesday, March 29.

“Upon officers’ arrival, they located two women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” according to a statement from the Aurora Police Department. “Tragically, one woman was pronounced deceased on the scene and the second was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.”

The department has not released any further information on the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.