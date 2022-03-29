1 woman shot dead, another wounded, in Aurora apartment parking lot on Tuesday

AURORA | One woman was killed and another critically injured, apparently shot some time early Tuesday while they were in the parking lot of a central Aurora apartment complex, police said.

Police were called to the parking lot of Aurora Hills apartments, 11895 E. Archer Place, at about 5 a.m. Monday on a “welfare check,” according to a police statement.

“Upon officers’ arrival, they located two women suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” according to the statement. “Tragically, one woman was pronounced deceased on the scene and the second was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.”

The women’s identity and details about how long they were in the parking lot after being shot and before being discovered were not released.

“At this early stage in the investigation, the facts and circumstances that led up to this death, to include suspect descriptions, are still being determined,” police said.

The dead woman’s identity will be released at a later date by coroner officials, which is standard police procedure.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.