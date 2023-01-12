With new Chambers Plaza location, Aurora back to having 7 library branches

AURORA | For the first time since 2009, the Aurora Public Library officially has seven library branches.

The city held a ribbon cutting for its new library branch at Chambers Plaza Thursday morning, and will host a community celebration on Friday and Saturday, according to city staff.

The library branch at 1551 N. Chambers Road has quietly been open since the fall, but the grand opening and celebration is intended to make more people in the community aware of the new branch as part of a push to attract more people to the library this year.

As part of that effort, APL has also extended hours at two of its branches and stopped charging late fees for books.

The Aurora Public Library system originally had seven branches but closed four following the 2008 recession. Since then, all but the previous Chambers location had been re-opened. The new branch is within walking distance of several local schools and will be “a great amenity for that part of town,” director of Library and Cultural Services Midori Clark previously told The Sentinel.

“Chambers Plaza Library provides a safe learning space for students, parents and community members,” Clark said in a statement about the new location. “This seventh library branch contributes to our purpose of improving lives with learning opportunities for the Aurora community; this branch will make library services accessible to neighboring schools, as well as the culturally diverse communities in this northeast side of the city.”

The nearly 4,000 square foot library is staffed by existing library employees and cost the city approximately $96,000 to design and set up, Clark said last year. Funding came from the city’s library impact fee, which is part of the 2019 capital impact fee supporting new growth in the city.

APL also saved money by using upcycled furniture from other libraries, Clark said.

The community celebration is scheduled for noon to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and will include ​​”special programs hosted by staff of Chambers Plaza Library on Friday, performances on Saturday, as well as food and activities for all ages to enjoy on both days,” a news release said.

The Chambers Plaza library will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.