Aurora Public Library going fine free in hopes of boosting readership

AURORA | Something is absent from the Aurora Public Library’s catalog this year but it’s unlikely to be missed — late fees.

The library system is joining many others across the state and nation in eliminating late fees for overdue books as part of an overarching plan to boost its usership to pre-pandemic levels.

“The idea is really all about removing barriers to using the library,” said Midori Clark, director of Aurora’s Library and Cultural Services department.

Starting this month, APL will no longer charge late fees on books, audiobooks, DVDs/Blu-rays and youth services discovery kits. Laptops and wifi hotspots will still incur fines, and patrons will be charged for items that are damaged or lost.

The library already did not charge late fees on some materials, including most items for children, and waived fees during part of the pandemic, Clark said. The hope is that this will allow people who haven’t been able to use the library because they have overdue materials, she said.

For some patrons paying a late fee is a negligible expense but for others it is a hardship, particularly as time goes on and the fines keep accruing. The American Library Association passed a resolution in 2019 advocating for libraries to eliminate late fees to keep their services accessible to low-income residents.

Many other library systems in Colorado already do not charge late fees, including the libraries in Boulder, Denver, Jefferson County, Arapahoe County and the Pikes Peak Library District and High Plains Library District.

The Denver Public Library eliminated late fees at the beginning of 2019, though it blocks patrons from checking out more items if they have books that are over two weeks overdue. A year after implementing the shift, 35% of patrons with overdue fines had returned to the library and there was a 10% increase in lost materials being returned, according to reporting in the Denver Post.

Clark said that APL hopes that many of its former patrons will start using the library again now that they don’t have to worry about fines. From Jan. 8 through Jan. 22 APL will be holding an event called “the great give back,” where it’s encouraging people to bring overdue materials to any library branch.

“What we’re trying to do is say bring your item back now, let’s remove the fine and let’s get you back to using the library again,” Clark said.

The library has ordered 30,000 limited edition “reimagine APL” library cards that are available at every branch for anyone who wants a new library card.

Previously, the library contracted with a third-party vendor to collect fines that had been overdue for a long period of time, which limited the amount of revenue they were able to recoup.

In 2019, the library collected more than $39,000 in fines but had to pay the vendor $24,000, netting about $15,000 in total, according to a presentation shared with The Sentinel. In 2021, the presentation said the library lost money on the service. In 2022 the library’s total budget from the city was about $5.7 million.

After conducting a financial analysis, Clark said the library believes that it will be more effective to stop collecting fees because that has been shown to boost library usage.

“When we reviewed what we were paying and recovering versus what the fees were to begin with, it was not a complete wash but we think we’ll actually be saving money by not hiring a third party vendor,” she said.

APL’s ultimate goal is to check out 1.5 million items in 2023, an increase from about 1.2 million items last year. After reducing hours during the pandemic to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, the Central and Tallyn’s Reach libraries will now be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday to Sunday — the first time Tallyn’s Reach has been open on Sundays.

APL also has a new library at Chambers Plaza, the first time it has had seven locations in over 10 years. The branch at 1551 N. Chambers Road has been open since the fall but will have a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. The library is within walking distance from several APS schools and will be “a great amenity for that part of town,” Clark said.

APL was hard hit by the 2008 recession and had to close four of its seven branches. Since then, all have been re-opened except the Chambers Plaza location, which Clark said has been a goal of hers since she came to Aurora in 2019. She hopes other patrons will be as excited about the new developments as she is.

“We really want people to come back and rediscover their library this year,” she said.