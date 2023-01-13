Tom Sullivan, Eliza Hamrick to hold town hall Saturday

AURORA | Centennial-area legislators Tom Sullivan and Eliza Hamrick are holding a town hall Saturday afternoon to discuss the current legislative session and district issues.

Since 2018, Sullivan served as the representative for Colorado House District 37, and in November was elected to represent the redistricted Senate District 27. Hamrick, a retired teacher, was elected to office for the first time this fall to represent House District 61.

The town hall is scheduled for 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at Smoky Hill Library Meeting Room A, 5430 S. Biscay Circle in Centennial. Those interested can register online at https://bit.ly/3ZyVLOU.

The 2023 legislative session began on Monday and will once again be led by Democrats, who have majorities in both chambers. In a preview of the session, Sullivan and Hamrick told The Sentinel they will be focused on issues including gun safety, consumer protections and boosting education funding.