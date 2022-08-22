Teen arrested in north Aurora fatal shooting facing murder charges

AURORA | The minor arrested in connection to the shooting death of an adult man earlier this month has been identified as Donovan Yates, 17.

According to a Monday news release from the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Yates is facing charges of first-degree murder, a class 1 felony, and possession of a handgun by a juvenile, a class 2 misdemeanor.

On the evening of Aug. 8, police were called to the 1500 block of North Beeler Street on the report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the Adams County Coroner’s Office, he was taken to the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as Deronne Zan Clayton.

Yates was arrested after turning himself into police on Aug. 15, according to the Aurora Police Department. He is next scheduled to appear in Adams County District Court in December.