Large crowd at Aurora shooting scene Monday evening draws citywide police response

AURORA | A city-wide police response turned out to a shooting in northwest Aurora Monday evening because of the size of the crowd that gathered at the shooting scene, police said.

Police were called to a shooting in the area of East Colfax Avenue and Beeler Street at about 7 p.m., police said.

An unidentified man was shot and wounded and taken to a nearby hospital, police reported at about 7:30 p.m.

“A large crowd gathered around the officers (and) prompted a city-wide response, but no other incidents occurred,” police said in a tweet.

Police are collecting information about the shooter.