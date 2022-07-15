Overnight car crash in north Aurora kills 1, injures another

AURORA | A single vehicle crash overnight killed one person and injured another in north Aurora.

Aurora police said Friday that officers were called to an accident near East 16th Avenue and North Dallas Street just after midnight July 15. Responders concluded that a speeding Mitsubishi SUV was traveling eastbound on 16th Ave. when the driver lost control, rolled the vehicle and hit a parked, unoccupied car.

The driver of the car, an unidentified adult man, was seriously injured in the crash and taken to a hospital. The passenger, another unidentified adult man, was “critically wounded” and pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a news update.

Police said they believe alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the passenger in the coming days.

Police are asking witnesses or those with dash-camera footage of the incident to contact the Aurora Police Traffic Section.