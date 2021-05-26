Man dead from gunshot wound in central Aurora early Wednesday

AURORA | Aurora police are looking into what precipitated the shooting death of one man in Aurora’s City Center neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Authorities said a man died from a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of South Elkhart Way at about 8 a.m. May 26.

Officials have deemed the man’s death “suspicious,” according to a tweet from the Aurora Police Department.

Investigators did not release any information on a possible suspect or suspects.

Police said no additional information will be released until May 27.

Anyone who may have potential information related to Wednesday’s shooting is encouraged to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.