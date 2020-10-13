Increasing COVID-19 cases worry state leaders, threaten hospital capacity

DENVER | Colorado had more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and Monday and its positivity rate has risen above 5%, Gov. Jared Polis said at a Tuesday afternoon press conference, both red flags for the state’s virus trajectory.

“We need to get this under control now,” Polis said, saying that if the trend increases the state’s hospital capacity could be in jeopardy.

There are currently 290 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in the state, the highest number since May. The state’s three-day average for positivity rates is 5.4%, above the World Health Organization’s target of below 5%.

The increases have been largely driven by Denver and Adams County, Polis said.

“This is a critical juncture,” Polis said. “We need to get this under control now as we head into winter.”

It’s important that the state slows the spread of COVID-19 before the holiday season, and he asked people to consider postponing visits with friends and to be extra vigilant about mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing.

He did not directly answer a question about whether there would need to be future shutdowns if case numbers remain high.

Polis provided a brief fire update, saying that Colorado will still be in fire season until winter precipitation arrives. If people develop respiratory symptoms because of poor air quality, he asked that they get a COVID-19 test to ensure that they do not have the virus, as the symptoms are similar.

He then discussed the restaurant industry, which he said has been particularly hard-hit by the pandemic. Running a restaurant is challenging even during normal times, noting that he started two that failed.

“Maybe when I’m done being governor I’ll try again,” he said.

He asked local officials to consider ways to help their restaurants continue to have outdoor dining during the winter, such as relaxing local ordinances on fire pits.

Alice Jackson, president of Xcel Energy, joined the press conference to announce that Xcel Energy and the Xcel Energy Foundation are donating $500,000 to help support the restaurant industry and $250,000 more in matching grants.

Donations can be made at helpcoloradonow.org.

In response to a question on how Coloradans are supposed to balance supporting the restaurant industry with trying to slow the spread of COVID-19, Polis said that people should do what feels safe for them, and can get takeout or eat outdoors in small groups.

“This is not a time for fear, it’s a time for caution,” he said.