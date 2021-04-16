Grand jury indicts 3 on robbery charges; second such charges levied in 2 days

AURORA | A grand jury in Aurora’s largest judicial district has indicted a trio of men from Lakewood and Denver on a litany of felony charges tied to a series of armed robberies across the metroplex, prosecutors announced Friday.

Members of the grand jury returned 36 counts, including aggravated robbery, theft and a pair of felonies classified under the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act that carry possible sentences of up to 24 years in prison, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The three men named in the indictment are: 23-year-old Kevin Cervantes-Rodriguez of Lakewood, 39-year-old Justin Romero of Lakewood and 24-year-old Antonio Guevara of Denver.

A request for the 29-page indictment recently filed in district court is pending.

Authorities have alleged that the three men robbed a dozen hardware and agricultural stores across the region in January and February, nabbing various tools and equipment that they later sold on Facebook Marketplace. Investigators believe the spree began at a Big R store in Elizabeth on Jan. 7 and continued until the suspects hit a Highlands Ranch Target on Feb. 18.

The triad is accused of stealing from additional locations of Murdoch’s, Home Depot and Harbor Freight in Longmont, Lakewood, Thornton, Golden, Castle Rock and Aurora.

Police believe the group stole goods from a Home Depot in Aurora on Jan. 31 and again on Feb. 4.

Cervantes-Rodriguez currently faces the highest number of counts in the charging document with a total of 26 accusations levied against him, all but two of which are felonies. Romero and Guevara face 15 and 11 counts, respectively.

Both Cervantes-Rodriguez and Guevara are set to be arraigned in Douglas County District Court on June 4, according to court records. Romero’s attorney is set to appear on his behalf in court on May 14.

The indictment was announced less than a day after the same local grand jury handed down an even lengthier charging document against eight other individuals accused of additional armed robberies at local cell phone stores and dispensaries. The people indicted yesterday were also charged under the state’s COCCA law, which is largely reserved for criminal enterprises that engage in repeated patterns of illegal activity.