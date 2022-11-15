Former Miami chief Art Acevedo chosen to temporarily lead Aurora Police Department

1 of 3

AURORA | City of Aurora staff announced Tuesday former Miami police chief Art Acevedo has been tapped to lead Aurora’s Police Department on an interim basis.

He follows interim Chief Dan Oates, who was chosen to temporarily lead the department after city management decided to fire former chief Vanessa Wilson earlier this year. Oates’ contract was scheduled to expire at the end of November.

“Chief Acevedo has been a fixture in the national law enforcement community for years and has been vocal about needed and measured improvements in policing and public safety across the country,” City Manager Jim Twombly said in the statement. “We are honored that he reached out to us, eager to assist us with the ongoing public safety changes we have been implementing.”

Acevedo has led police departments in Austin, Houston and, most recently, Miami. During that time, the 36-year law enforcement officer cultivated a reputation of helping troubled agencies while demonstrating an openness to reform and a willingness to engage with critics.

He received a bachelor’s degree with honors in public administration from the University of La Verne in California and began his law enforcement career in 1986 with California Highway Patrol, where he worked for 21 years. He also served as president of the Major Cities Chiefs Association and is a lifetime member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Acevedo was fired from his job in Miami six months after being hired and sued his former employer in January, after he accused city officials of meddling in police business and internal affairs investigations. He also butted heads with the police union in that city over his support of police reform

“As a bilingual Cuban American born in Cuba and raised in the U.S., I am intimately familiar with the challenges facing diverse communities like Aurora, and I applaud the city’s simultaneous efforts to tackle crime and implement public safety changes to better reflect the people it serves,” Acevedo said in the statement.

“I look forward to building upon Chief Oates’s work to ensure the department implements the consent decree, strengthens public trust, and enhances the safety of this culturally rich city.”

Oates will return to his family in Florida once Acevedo arrives and transitions into the role in early December, city staff said. He previously served as Aurora’s chief between 2005 and 2014.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve Aurora again,” Oates said in a statement provided by the city. “I am proud of how far the department has come during my six months here, and I am confident that our dedicated police officers will build upon that progress under the steady leadership of Chief Acevedo. His arrival is a win for the department and the community.”

Twombly also said Acevedo would help the city in its search for a permanent chief, which he said would continue into 2023.

“(D)espite the best efforts of the city management team and the city’s seasoned police executive recruitment firm through our current process, we have been increasingly challenged in recruiting another pool of qualified police chief applicants,” the city manager said.

“I am confident that Chief Acevedo will bring the leadership and savvy to serve our community, dedicated police officers and city staff equitably.”